The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim continue to watch just about every other team in the MLB improve by either signing free agents or making trades. However, for a team in a holding pattern, the timing of this offseason could not be worse. Stan Kroenke purchased the team from former owner Arte Moreno.

Moreno spent on stars, skimped everywhere else, and squandered the primes of two of baseball’s greatest players as the franchise languished. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 5, 2026

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On paper, that appears to be a victory for a fan base that gets an owner willing to spend money to win games—a change from Moreno’s later years. Nevertheless, a number of setbacks continue to impede any discernible advancement. Until the owners approve, the sale is not official. Next, the broken lockout keeps things chilly in Orange County. On top of all that, the team does not currently employ a general manager.

The league is colluding against the Anaheim Angels to prevent the KSE takeover 🥀 — kristian🇦🇷 (@krossiantv2) November 24, 2026

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Who’s Running the Ship?

In expectation of a sale, the Angels’ previous management did what they could to pare down costs, making the sale that much more attractive to the voting owners. Interim general manager John Mozeliak serves as a placeholder, awaiting the expiration of his contract at the end of the year. Mozeliak understands what his future holds, as he discussed it with The Athletic’s Katie Woo.

“What makes this unusual is where we are with player acquisitions. What’s normal this time of year would be to get a real understanding of what potential trades might look like or assess where some players might be on the free agent market. Where it becomes a little different is there’s a sale pending, so that transition factor, and then knowing I am not the long-term solution for the new owner, so we’ll have to transition leadership at some point.”

In essence, the Mozeliak is the captain of a ship with no engine or sails, aimlessly drifting in the middle of the ocean. Kroenke and his company have begun interviewing general manager candidates. Yet, that allows other teams to raid the free agent market.

🚨 From 100 LOSSES to a World Series contender?! The sale of the Angels has the franchise’s greatest player excited about the future again. That’s right, Mike Trout officially has NEW HOPE in Anaheim! Can a new owner FINALLY build a real contender around Trout, or is this team doomed no matter who is in charge? Drop your takes below! 👇 — CoverageIQ (@CoverageIQ1) November 21, 2026

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Draft and Develop

According to Mozeliak, the Angels don’t seem to be in a rush to spend large sums of money, despite Kroenke’s wealth and sports management portfolio across the game. He proposes that they employ a small-market strategy instead.

“From the Angels’ standpoint, the mindset right now is to build from within. That simply means draft well, develop well, and then, hopefully, when that core group of minor-league players is ready to hit the big leagues, you can build around or support them.

“In the end, new leadership has to determine what they want that to look like or how quickly they feel they can move that.”

Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited about KSE ownership. Just want to make sure everybody’s gonna be ok when Angel Stadium becomes Temu Field or CarShield Park.

#angels — Angels Apologist⚾️ (@angelsapologist) November 20, 2026

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Estimation

In essence, the Angels look to stay within the pack and use the tactic that helped build the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. During drafting and development, the team can retain young talent longer. For example, the Mets just signed rookie centerfielder A.J. Ewing to a multi-year deal that will take him well into the next decade.

If Anaheim wants to use that tactic, they will need to offload the remainder of their high-priced talent and rebuild. Now, that also means a few down seasons. However, they can develop quickly like the Brewers if they have a competent general manager.