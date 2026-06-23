Is the Dodgers-Twins Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins are scheduled to face off today in the middle game of a three-game series, but by 4 p.m. CDT the tarp was on the field and rain was falling, leaving fans wondering whether first pitch will be delayed. Here’s the latest on the game’s status, expected start time and what conditions look like at the ballpark.

With rain and potential thunderstorms affecting the Minneapolis area, both teams are monitoring conditions as officials determine whether the game can begin on time or if a delay will be necessary. About an hour before the scheduled first pitch, no announcements had been made, but the weather situation didn’t look good.

Rain was already coming down around the ballpark hours before the scheduled 7:40 p.m. ET first pitch. As of approximately 3:15 p.m. local time, a tarp covered the infield, beat reporters Dylan Hernandez of the California Post and Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times confirmed on social media.

“The tarp is on the field at Target Field. The forecast is also…not great,” wrote Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Los Angeles Dodgers SP: Justin Wrobleski (LHP) | 8-2, 2.72 ERA Batter Pos AVG SLG Shohei Ohtani DH .296 .558 Andy Pages CF .264 .479 Freddie Freeman 1B .273 .476 Mookie Betts SS .214 .387 Tommy Edman LF .412 .471 Max Muncy 3B .265 .513 Alex Call RF .260 .313 Alex Freeland 2B .234 .331 Chuckie Robinson C .000 .000

Dodgers-Twins Rain Delay Update at Target Field

This one is shaping up as the worst weather situation in Tuesday’s 15-game MLB slate. Target Field is facing showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening, with RotoWire classifying the game as “Likely to Be Delayed or Rained Out” at an 88% chance of rain at first pitch. The DraftKings Network weather report puts the precipitation probability at 90%.

Expected rainfall totals run between a quarter and half an inch, with heavier amounts possible in the stronger cells. Temperatures are sitting around 72°F with light winds at 8 mph, warm enough that the rain is not moving through quickly. The RotoWire hourly breakdown shows precipitation probability remaining above 60% through at least 9:40 p.m. CDT, meaning even a delayed start is no guarantee of getting the whole game in.

A postponement remains a legitimate possibility if the storm system refuses to clear. MLB umpires hold the authority to make that call, with official decisions announced through team and league channels.

Minnesota Twins SP: Kendry Rojas (LHP) | 1-0, 1.26 ERA Batter Pos AVG SLG Austin Martin LF .238 .320 Byron Buxton CF .275 .596 Josh Bell DH .248 .399 Royce Lewis 1B .204 .370 Brooks Lee 3B .238 .422 Victor Caratini C .236 .354 Luke Keaschall 2B .252 .328 Ryan Kreidler SS .284 .519 Kyler Fedko RF .000 .000

What a Postponement Would Mean for Dodgers, Twins

Defending back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers entered Tuesday at 50-29, the first team in baseball to reach 50 wins in 2026. The Dodgers took Game 1 of this series Monday night, 2-1. Right-hander Justin Wrobleski, 8-2 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.008 WHIP, was set to start for Los Angeles.

Minnesota, at 38-42 and 3 1/2 games back in the AL Central, need to win every home game they can as the trade deadline approaches and their Wild Card case grows more uncertain.

A postponement would most likely produce a Wednesday doubleheader, and that creates its own complications. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start Wednesday night’s game on the mound for the Dodgers, as Cameron Kiszla of Dodgers Nation reported. On days Ohtani pitches, manager Dave Roberts has at times held him out of the batting order entirely. If Tuesday’s game shifts to the front half of a twin bill, Ohtani’s availability as a hitter in both games becomes an open question.

The Dodgers are also without Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing, both currently on the injured list. Managing two games in one day with a short-handed roster adds another layer of pressure for Los Angeles.

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday’s game can use them for the rescheduled date if a postponement is declared, per the Minnesota Twins’ standard postponement policy.