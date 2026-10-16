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MLB Rumors: 4 Free-Agent Destinations for Tarik Skubal After Dodgers’ Collapse

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ quest for a three-peat officially came to an end on Thursday night.

This is because the Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers with their Game 4 loss. Now, the Dodgers are entering a massive offseason. This is because superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal is a pending free agent.

Skubal is this year’s top free agent, and he is going to have plenty of suitors if he opts to test the market. The two-time Cy Young Award winner would be a game-changing addition to any team’s starting rotation. Thus, there is no question that the Dodgers will work hard to keep him around.

Yet, that is not guaranteed to happen. Due to this, let’s look at four teams that could try to sign Skubal this offseason.

Los Angeles Dodgers

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Dodgers are certainly going to try to keep Skubal around. Los Angeles has made it clear that they are never afraid to pay big money for superstar talent. Thus, they should remain in the mix for the superstar pitcher even if he hits the market.

If the Dodgers successfully bring back Skubal, it would certainly help their chances of bouncing back from this year’s postseason and going on another run next year.

Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 24: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Could Skubal return to the Tigers this offseason in free agency? The possibility should not be ruled out. The thought of a reunion this offseason has been brought up since the Tigers traded him ahead of the deadline.

The success Skubal had with the Tigers could make him interested in heading back to Detroit. He was never able to win a World Series ring with the Tigers, so that also could make him interested in returning to the AL Central club.

New York Mets

Washington Nationals v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: Carson Benge #3 of the New York Mets celebrates with teammates after the 4-1 win against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Mets are always big spenders and have been linked to Skubal for a while now. It is clear that they need a superstar ace if they hope to bounce back from their terrible 2026 season. Thus, don’t be surprised if they go all in on Skubal this offseason.

With the Mets being big spenders, they are certainly a potential landing spot for Skubal. He could be the superstar talent that immediately helps New York become contenders again if signed.

New York Yankees

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13, Amed Rosario #14, and Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate after Cody Bellinger #35 (not pictured) hits a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees have a great starting rotation heading into the offseason. Although this is the case, it would not be surprising if they are among the teams that kick tires on Skubal this offseason.

The Yankees have not won the World Series since 2009 and need to do so during the Aaron Judge era. Due to this, the Yankees could be a team to watch very closely in the Skubal sweepstakes. This is especially so with how horribly their postseason run ended this year.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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MLB Rumors: 4 Free-Agent Destinations for Tarik Skubal After Dodgers’ Collapse

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