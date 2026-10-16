MLB Rumors: 4 Free-Agent Destinations for Tarik Skubal After Dodgers’ Collapse

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ quest for a three-peat officially came to an end on Thursday night.

This is because the Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers with their Game 4 loss. Now, the Dodgers are entering a massive offseason. This is because superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal is a pending free agent.

Skubal is this year’s top free agent, and he is going to have plenty of suitors if he opts to test the market. The two-time Cy Young Award winner would be a game-changing addition to any team’s starting rotation. Thus, there is no question that the Dodgers will work hard to keep him around.

Yet, that is not guaranteed to happen. Due to this, let’s look at four teams that could try to sign Skubal this offseason.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are certainly going to try to keep Skubal around. Los Angeles has made it clear that they are never afraid to pay big money for superstar talent. Thus, they should remain in the mix for the superstar pitcher even if he hits the market.

If the Dodgers successfully bring back Skubal, it would certainly help their chances of bouncing back from this year’s postseason and going on another run next year.

Detroit Tigers

Could Skubal return to the Tigers this offseason in free agency? The possibility should not be ruled out. The thought of a reunion this offseason has been brought up since the Tigers traded him ahead of the deadline.

The success Skubal had with the Tigers could make him interested in heading back to Detroit. He was never able to win a World Series ring with the Tigers, so that also could make him interested in returning to the AL Central club.

New York Mets

The Mets are always big spenders and have been linked to Skubal for a while now. It is clear that they need a superstar ace if they hope to bounce back from their terrible 2026 season. Thus, don’t be surprised if they go all in on Skubal this offseason.

With the Mets being big spenders, they are certainly a potential landing spot for Skubal. He could be the superstar talent that immediately helps New York become contenders again if signed.

New York Yankees

The Yankees have a great starting rotation heading into the offseason. Although this is the case, it would not be surprising if they are among the teams that kick tires on Skubal this offseason.

The Yankees have not won the World Series since 2009 and need to do so during the Aaron Judge era. Due to this, the Yankees could be a team to watch very closely in the Skubal sweepstakes. This is especially so with how horribly their postseason run ended this year.