Eyeing a third straight World Series title, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in early August, a move many saw as the final piece of the puzzle for what would have been another title-winning squad.

Unfortunately, Skubal and the Dodgers’ bid for a third straight World Series title didn’t work out, as the eventual champion Milwaukee Brewers swept them in the NLCS.

Skubal then became a free agent and decided against re-signing with the Dodgers, opting instead for a historic $450 million pact with the New York Mets.

Now, the failed gamble is being called out by a noted MLB Insider.

Notable MLB Insider Rips Los Angeles Dodgers For Failed Tarik Skubal Gamble

According to MLB Insider Dan Clark, the acquisition of Tarik Skubal by the Dodgers, which required parting ways with three key prospects in return, was a failure.

“I almost didn’t post this, but it needs to be said… The Dodgers traded Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith for a 73-inning rental of Tarik Skubal,” Clark said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They didn’t even reach the World Series. The trade will ultimately go down as a failure.”

Immediately, fans began reacting, with not everyone seeing it the way that Clark did.

One fan said, “No way. Our ownership tapped into our deep farm system to get the best pitcher on the market for a WS run. It didn’t work out, it’s baseball. Zero regrets.”

Another fan said, “Alternate universe. Dodgers don’t trade for Skubal. Brewers get Skubal. Dodgers get swept still. Everyone bitches about the Dodgers not going all in for a rare 3-peat.”

“That is untrue. They didn’t not make it to world series because of the trade.. They forgot how to hit. I bet you weren’t “down” on it at the time of trade. Trades at the deadline have some risk. You are absolutely right about the trade. . In retrospect. Hindsight is 20/20. You’d have been pissed if we had got to a game 7 and had to start someone like Roki.. While Hope, ryan and Smith were in the minors. No guarantee any of those 3 will be successful in MLB,” another fan said. ‘

This fan said, “That depends on the success of those three. If any of them have a very good career, then the Dodgers screwed up.”

Finally, this fan said, “Facts. But, it’s happened to many teams over the years. The Angels traded for Mark Texeira of the Braves in 2008. He played in only 54 games as an Angel. Then, after the season, Texeira signed a huge deal with the Yankees. Oh well.”

Tarik Skubal Is Now With The Mets

Skubal, who was said to be looking for a long-term deal as opposed to the reported shorter-term deal the Dodgers would have preferred, got what he was looking for from the National League rival New York Mets.

Skubal agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract, making him the highest paid pitcher in MLB history.