Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Released 10-Year Player Immediately After 2026 Season

In 2026, the Milwaukee Brewers enjoyed the best season in franchise history, and it got topped off with the franchise’s first-ever World Series title!

Along the way, several roster transactions were made that played a role in their World Series run. One under-the-radar move that Milwaukee made at the MLB trade deadline in August was trading for pitcher Antonio Senzatela.

Senzatela, 31, and a 10-year veteran pitcher, was traded by the Rockies to the Brewers, and at the time, Senzatela came with a five-year, $50 million contract with a 2027 team option.

Well, the Brewers have since made a decision on that team option and have opted to part ways with Senzatela… for now.

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Brewers Quietly Parted Ways with Antonio Senzatela

After being brought over to the Brewers from the Rockies, Senzatela boasted an ERA of 5.14 over 21 innings, which made the decision easy to cut ties, and allow for Senzatela to enter MLB free agency.

On 11/2, it is reflected on Senzatela’s MiLB.com transactions tracker that he indeed became a free agent:

“RHP Antonio Senzatela elected free agency.”

While Senzatela was serviceable during the MLB playoffs, he was never used in any sort of high-leverage role.

Any of the 30 MLB clubs, including the Milwaukee Brewers, can sign Senzatela if they please. The 31-year-old right-hander still has production left, but any team that signs him shouldn’t expect an All-Star-level pitcher.

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Taking a Quick Look at Senzatela’s MLB Career

Senzatela is an MLB veteran of 10 seasons.

Before joining the Milwaukee Brewers, he spent his entire career with the Colorado Rockies.

Across 895.1 total IP in his career, Senzatela boasts an ERA of 5.09 with 591 strikeouts and a lifetime pitching record of 54-64.

His numbers are, of course, naturally inflated due to pitching at Coors Field, but it’s also worth noting that Antonio Senzatela recently transitioned from starter to reliever, which seemed to work out in his favor in Colorado.