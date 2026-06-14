New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Shares Take On Ben Rice’s Stunning Surge

The New York Yankees capitalized on their opportunity to knock down the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend at Rogers Centre.

Their final clash resulted in an 8-3 victory,

Much of their success can be directly attributed to 27-year-old infielder Ben Rice.

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Commends Ben Rice

At the top of the ninth on Sunday, Rice homered on a fly ball to right field.

The much-needed home run came after the ballclubs had been tied 3-3.

Rice’s hit allowed 31-year-old Ryan McMahon to return home, shooting the score up to 5-3.

As reported by YES Network, following the matchup, skipper Aaron Boone spoke with the media and couldn’t contain his smile while speaking on Rice’s performance.

“I actually talked to him [Rice] after,” he stated. “I was like, ‘Man, you took some bad swings today, but right on time for that last one.’ So just a really good job of taking a couple of honestly funky swings and just kind of clearing it out and picking something to look for, and he did what he does. So big time at-bat.”

Having been asked about Rice’s ability to adjust and shake off his struggles from earlier in the game, Boone added, “That’s the game. That’s high-stakes sports. You’ve got to be able to keep moving on, and we always say the next play or the next pitch is just so important. He did a good job of that and obviously a big swing.”

His homer not only provided his team with a boost in confidence, but it also offered additional motivation.

So much so that shortly after, José Caballero went on to homer on another fly ball to center field, allowing Jasson Domínguez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to score.

The game resulted in a heart-thumping, sensational victory over Toronto.

Ben Rice Shines Early On in MLB Career

With 34-year-old Aaron Judge stuck on the IL, Rice continues to step up on offense.

Following the Yankees’ latest 8-3 victory over the Yankees, Rice is slashing .293/.387/.611 with a career-high .998 OPS.

He currently leads the franchise in home runs (19) this season.

This is only his third year playing in the Major Leagues, which should leave New York feeling the utmost confidence regarding their rising star.

The Yankees picked him 363rd overall in the 12th round back in 2021, drafting him out of Dartmouth College.

His MLB debut arrived on June 18, 2024.

Early on, he wasn’t considered one of the up-and-coming stars when compared to his fellow rookies; his first season reflected a rollercoaster.

Once his 2025 campaign rolled around, his teammates and fans started to see flashes of what he’s truly capable of at the plate.

By the end of the season, he was slashing .255/.337/.499 with a .836 OPS and 26 home runs through 138 games.

Hope was there, but hesitancy loomed. Would Rice keep his momentum?

Considering his 2026 stat sheet, it’s evident that he has the potential to transform into one of the modern greats in baseball.

Things could always take a sour turn, but right now, Rice is one of the most productive hitters with the organization.