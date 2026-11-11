New York Yankees Could Acquire Braves’ $16 Million Closer in Free Agency

The New York Yankees still need bullpen depth, and they’re urged to pursue a free agent closer from the Atlanta Braves to plug the gap.

While they’ve long been tied to potentially re-signing David Bednar, it would be worth exploring additional options.

Should they turn to the Braves?

Yankees May Land Braves’ Raisel Iglesias

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report unveiled his top landing spots for 36-year-old Raisel Iglesias, including the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Yankees.

As Miller noted, “The options appear to be A) bringing back Bednar, B) bringing in Iglesias or C) maybe trading with the Dodgers if they can get Edwin Díaz on the cheap.

He added, “Heading into 2022, Iglesias was 32 with 140 career saves and a 3.06 ERA. After turning down a qualifying offer (which Bednar also figures to do in a few weeks’ time), Iglesias got a four-year, $58M contract from the Angels. Adjusting for inflation, that’s probably more like a four-year, $66M deal now.”

Miller suggests a short-term deal for Iglesias, but of course, much of this depends on the Bednar situation.

During his 2026 campaign with Atlanta, he registered a 2.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts across 60.0 innings pitched through 59 games. He walked 17 batters.

This marked his fifth season with the Braves and his 12th in the majors.

Entering his age-37 season, ballclubs have every right to be cautious about signing Iglesias, but this is why New York could pursue a short-term deal.

He still has fuel left in the tank, but it wouldn’t be a long-term commitment.

Iglesias’ Journey Through Major League Baseball

Iglesias has spent time around the map since kicking off his professional career.

He made his debut back in April 2015 with the Cincinnati Reds and remained with the organization for six years.

Once December 2020 approached, he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later (Leo Rivas) and Noé Ramirez.

However, his time with the Angels was fairly short-lived.

In August 2022, they shipped him out to Atlanta for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.

Now, he’s facing uncertainty once again as he’s entered free agency.

Perhaps he’ll soon be wearing New York’s historic pinstripes, but as always, acquiring him will come with competition.