Pitching a Braves-Angels Trade for Zach Neto Amid Rumors

Perhaps one of the biggest names on MLB’s trade rumor mill this offseason is Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto.

Neto, 25, is one of the most promising shortstops in MLB, and a team that could really benefit from his services is the Atlanta Braves.

In MLB Trade Rumors.com’s top offseason trade candidate list, Zach Neto came in at No. 3. They wrote:

“The 2022 first-round pick has emerged as a franchise shortstop. Baseball Reference has valued Neto around five wins above replacement in each of the last three seasons, while FanGraphs annually puts him in the 3-4 WAR range. Neto’s defensive grades are mixed, but few middle infielders match his power-speed acumen. He has gone 20-20 in three straight years, connecting on 27 homers while swiping 24 bags (albeit in 36 tries) this past season. Neto hit .239/.330/.436 across 704 plate appearances in 2026.”

So, with the notion that Zach Neto could be moved this offseason, let’s take a look at what trade package the Braves could put together to land the touted shortstop.

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What Would it Take for the Braves to Land Zach Neto?

If the Angels are serious about trading their franchise star, it’s likely going to come at a hefty price tag for teams like the Braves, especially considering Neto is under team control for a few years.

Here’s a proposed trade that could be strong enough to acquire Zach Neto:

Braves receive: SS Zach Neto

Angels receive: SP Hurston Waldrep, prospects Alex Lodise, Owen Murphy, and Blake Burkhalter

If the Angels are to trade Neto, they would likely ask for some sort of infield compensation, and with this deal, they get that in the form of shortstop prospect Alex Lodise, who is off to a very solid start to his professional career in the minors.

The 4-player deal rounds out with a handful of promising arms like Waldrep, Murphy, and Burkhalter, all of whom may be considered expendable by the Braves right now.

Again, if Atlanta wants to acquire Neto, it isn’t going to be cheap.

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Taking a Quick Look at Zach Neto’s MLB Career

Zach Neto has played four full seasons in MLB.

Across 524 games played, he carries a .244 average with 85 home runs, 250 RBI, 85 steals, and a lifetime OPS+ of 112.

In 2026, Neto batted .239 with 27 home runs, 31 doubles, 77 RBI, 24 steals, and an OPS+ of 118 across 619 at-bats.

Those numbers would be an enormous upgrade to the Braves’ infield, which has had a really hard time finding a consistent shortstop over the last few seasons.

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