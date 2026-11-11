Reds’ Noelvi Marte Rebuilding Stock With New Team

Noelvi Marte still has a lot of potential.

So far with the Cincinnati Reds, he’s mostly shown it just in short bursts, but there’s reason to believe that he can still develop into a solid big league contributor.

He’s got power and speed, and he can play multiple positions. Somehow in the long run, the Reds ought to be able to find a way to use that in a positive way.

For now, though, Marte is wearing a different uniform. He’s doing what he can to rebuild his stock and ensure he’s in Cincinnati’s future plans.

So far, it seems like it might be working.

Noelvi Marte Winter Ball Stats

Marte is spending his winter in the Dominican Republic playing “winter ball.”

It’s a league populated by some affiliated minor league and major league players, as well as players from elsewhere in the baseball world. The level of play can be a bit inconsistent, but it’s still a quality competition overall — and one with immense fan support and energy.

Marte is playing for Gigantes, a team he has played for two winters in the past — although not last year.

Through 19 games, Marte has put up ridiculous numbers. He’s batting 3.42 with a .939 OPS that includes seven doubles and four home runs. Marte has 15 RBI and 17 runs scored. He’s also 8-for-9 stealing bases.

His most recent foray into the Dominican Winter League was two years ago, and he batted just .227, so this is a big improvement on that, for whatever that’s worth.

The stats themselves can’t be read into too deeply, but the hope is that they’re a positive sign for Marte’s continued development. If he’s getting good results due to good process, that can set him up for more success with the Reds going forward.

Noelvi Marte Outlook

Marte has some work to do to ensure himself a major league roster spot next season.

The Reds have young players at multiple positions and may not have room for Marte. He’ll likely have to beat out either Oswaldo Cabrera at third base or Hector Rodriguez in right field.

Even for a bench spot, it might be a battle with Juan Brito.

But at least Marte is setting himself up for success. He’s playing well this winter, and he’ll hope the lockout isn’t too long, because he’ll want to carry over this hot bat into the 2027 MLB season to give himself a chance to contribute to the Reds.