Hi, Subscriber

Reds’ Noelvi Marte Rebuilding Stock With New Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 05: Noelvi Marte #4 of the Cincinnati Reds rounds third base in the second inning against the Athletics at Great American Ball Park on August 05, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Noelvi Marte still has a lot of potential.

So far with the Cincinnati Reds, he’s mostly shown it just in short bursts, but there’s reason to believe that he can still develop into a solid big league contributor.

He’s got power and speed, and he can play multiple positions. Somehow in the long run, the Reds ought to be able to find a way to use that in a positive way.

For now, though, Marte is wearing a different uniform. He’s doing what he can to rebuild his stock and ensure he’s in Cincinnati’s future plans.

So far, it seems like it might be working.

Noelvi Marte Winter Ball Stats

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 08: Noelvi Marte #4 of the Cincinnati Reds gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Marte is spending his winter in the Dominican Republic playing “winter ball.”

It’s a league populated by some affiliated minor league and major league players, as well as players from elsewhere in the baseball world. The level of play can be a bit inconsistent, but it’s still a quality competition overall — and one with immense fan support and energy.

Marte is playing for Gigantes, a team he has played for two winters in the past — although not last year.

Through 19 games, Marte has put up ridiculous numbers. He’s batting 3.42 with a .939 OPS that includes seven doubles and four home runs. Marte has 15 RBI and 17 runs scored. He’s also 8-for-9 stealing bases.

His most recent foray into the Dominican Winter League was two years ago, and he batted just .227, so this is a big improvement on that, for whatever that’s worth.

The stats themselves can’t be read into too deeply, but the hope is that they’re a positive sign for Marte’s continued development. If he’s getting good results due to good process, that can set him up for more success with the Reds going forward.

Noelvi Marte Outlook

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 02: Noelvi Marte #4 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a run scoring single in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Marte has some work to do to ensure himself a major league roster spot next season.

The Reds have young players at multiple positions and may not have room for Marte. He’ll likely have to beat out either Oswaldo Cabrera at third base or Hector Rodriguez in right field.

Even for a bench spot, it might be a battle with Juan Brito.

But at least Marte is setting himself up for success. He’s playing well this winter, and he’ll hope the lockout isn’t too long, because he’ll want to carry over this hot bat into the 2027 MLB season to give himself a chance to contribute to the Reds.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Reds’ Noelvi Marte Rebuilding Stock With New Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Reds News

More Heavy on Reds News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x