Yankees Believe Huge Advantage Will Bring David Bednar Back

The New York Yankees want to keep closer David Bednar and believe they have all the advantages to re-sign him. MLB fans are expecting a noteworthy offseason, and the Yankees have already made headlines with a couple of important decisions. Bednar received his qualifying offer to show the Yankees hope to retain his services. Jazz Chisholm did not receive a similar offer and is expected to leave the team in free agency.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty revealed that the Yankees believe their pitching coaches are a huge benefit to keep Bednar:

“Last offseason, the New York Yankees pitching department mapped out a slight grip change for closer David Bednar’s splitter. It was something the right-hander worked on throughout the winter, and when both sides agreed he should throw it more often, the pitch became the centerpiece of his arsenal. The Yankees may feel exceptionally comfortable in bringing back Bednar is the connection he made with their pitching coaches and how he showed an impressive ability to learn, helping lead to his dominant 2026.“

Bednar has a great relationship with the Yankees’ pitching coaches to improve their chances. The front office wanting Bednar back and the situation benefiting his career are great boosts. Aaron Judge and other top Yankees stars have vouched for Bednar being a key part of the Yankees’ future.

Will David Bendar Accept Yankees Qualifying Offer

November 17 is the deadline for Bednar to make a final decision on whether he’s accepting the Yankees’ qualifying offer or not. New York has a tremendous pitching staff anchored by Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler and just needs a reliable bullpen to round out the pitching.

Bednar stands to make about $23 million for next season if he accepts the offer and returns for one more guaranteed season. Another path could see Bednar demanding a longer-term contract since the Yankees need him. General Manager Brian Cashman has been selective about which relievers he pays.

The best bet for the Yankees is for Bednar to accept the qualifying offer and to spend most of the money on another hitter. Names like Ryan McMahon, Trent Grisham, and Austin Wells were huge negatives in the lineup to warrant at least one or two getting replaced.

Yankees Have Most Important Offseason In Years

The Yankees have navigated both the positives and negatives of free agency in recent memory. Losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets showed that Cashman is content letting players walk if they become too expensive.

Re-signing Judge and going above their usual salary desires also proved that the right talents could get the big bucks from the Yankees. Bednar is clearly below both names, but reliable relievers are more valuable than ever with offense down and starting pitchers having strict pitch counts.

The Yankees will hope to get more out of homegrown players like Spencer Jones and Anthony Volpe. Smart money is on New York keeping Bednar to anchor their bullpen to continue having a top pitching roster. However, more offense will be needed for the Yankees to contend for the World Series.