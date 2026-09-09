NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Yankees won Game 1 of the series 5-3 on Tuesday.
Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited Tuesday’s win after “jamming his thumb while sliding headfirst into second base, then making a defensive play the following inning,” according to MLB.com. “Was “pretty numb” postgame, may require additional testing.”
Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced a decision regarding Chisholm.
New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Rockies Game
The Yankees announced their lineup for Wednesday night’s game. Notably, Chisholm is not part of it.
Judge returned to the lineup for the first time in over three months on Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before being replaced by Heliot Ramos. Since Judge didn’t go on a rehab assignment, the Yankees are easing him into playing regularly.
Right-hander Will Warren will start for the Yankees on Wednesday. The 27-year-old is 9-6 with a 4.16 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 133 strikeouts this season.
Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano will start for the Rockies tonight. The 36-year-old is 12-8 with a 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 79 strikeouts this season.
Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm has had a rough season, hitting just .232/.312/.403 over 134 games. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
Although he has struggled this year, Chisholm has stepped up his game lately. In five games this month, Chisholm has slashed .333/.400/.500 with one home run.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced their lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Rockies Game