Ex-New York Yankees Player Headed to World Series With New MLB Team

The Tampa Bay Rays swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, eliminating them from the MLB postseason over a week ago.

However, one former Yankees player is still thriving and will have a chance to compete for a World Series title.

That player is Jake Bauers of the Milwaukee Brewers, who officially punched his ticket to the World Series after Thursday night’s win.

Brewers Sweep Dodgers

Milwaukee entered Thursday night holding a 3-0 series lead over the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Although the Brewers trailed 4-0 early in the game, they overcame the deficit and won 6-4 to officially sweep L.A.

Bauers was named NLCS MVP for his performance throughout the four-game series. He hit .286, recorded at least one hit in all four games, launched one home run and drove in six RBIs while also drawing three walks.

JAKE BAUERS IS THE NLCS MVP 🔥 Bauers batted .286 with a home run and 6 RBIs against the Dodgers 👏 https://t.co/1cLKIbyTlV — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2026

Bauers’ time with the Yankees

It’s been a whirlwind of an MLB career for Bauers, who has struggled throughout much of his career to find a consistent role with an organization.

He spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners before signing with the Yankees in 2023.

That was his only season in the Bronx. He appeared in 84 games, recording 242 at-bats and hitting .202 with 28 runs, 49 hits, 12 home runs and 30 RBIs. He ultimately signed with Milwaukee in 2024 and has remained with the Brewers since.

In his third season with the Brewers, Bauers has put together the best year of his career and carried that success into the postseason.

He appeared in 144 games this year, hitting .266 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs. He also posted a .484 slugging percentage and an .874 OPS, all of which are career highs for the 31-year-old.