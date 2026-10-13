Tampa Bay Rays Expected To Target Impact Bat From National League Franchise

The Tampa Bay Rays are now playing in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.

While this has been a strong season for the Rays, bringing an impact bat on board would immediately bolster their roster.

One MLB insider could have the answer.

Tampa Bay Rays Predicted To Land Colorado Rockies’ Slugger

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report tabbed the Rays as a possible landing spot for 27-year-old catcher Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies.

“A trade for Hunter Goodman would do the trick,” Rymer wrote. “He had more home runs this year (41) than the Rays have gotten from the catching position across the last three years (36). Conveniently, the 27-year-old is controlled through 2029.

“The Rays were linked to Goodman at the trade deadline, and they’re one of relatively few teams with enough prospect depth to overwhelm the Colorado Rockies. Any offer headlined by Grady Emerson or Theo Gillen could get it done.”

By the end of his 2026 campaign, Goodman was slashing .245/.310/.529 with a .839 OPS and a career-high 41 homers through 138 games.

During that period, he logged 20 doubles, two triples and 88 RBIs.

Goodman’s 41 home runs ranked him sixth in all of baseball. He tied with Matt Olson and Ben Rice.

However, Junior Caminero (42), Yordan Alvarez (42), Pete Alonso (43), Kyle Schwarber (45) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (45) edged him out.

This marked Goodman’s fourth season playing Major League Baseball. Each campaign has been spent with the Rockies.

He was selected 109th overall in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB draft.

Where Do the Rays Stand Amid the American League Championship Series?

Tampa Bay wrapped up its regular season with an overall record of 98-64.

They led the American League for the majority of the season, trailed by the New York Yankees (93-68), the Boston Red Sox (87-75) and the Guardians (85-77).

In the ALDS, the Rays eliminated the Yankees with a clean sweep, but now Cleveland holds an edge over Tampa Bay in the ALCS.

In Game 1 on Monday, Oct. 12, the Guardians secured a massive 7-3 victory at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Nevertheless, Jayson Stark of The Athletic still predicts Tampa Bay will come out on top.

“The Rays might be the most underappreciated great team in any sport,” he noted. “They know exactly who and what they are. They are very uncomfortable to play. They have so much more star power than America has realized, in Junior Caminero, Yandy Díaz and Drew Rasmussen (just for starters). And with all due respect to the Guardians, I don’t see any area where they can say they’re definitively better than Tampa Bay.”

Whether the Rays or the Guardians advance to the World Series, it will not be without struggle.

These are two teams with proven weapons — clinching the ALCS will be a feat in itself.