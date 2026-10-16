Tarik Skubal Comments on Free Agency After Dodgers’ NLCS Loss to Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t three-peat as World Series Champions.

The Milwaukee Brewers completed a 4-0 sweep of the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series with a 6-4 win at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is now a free agent. After Thursday’s game, Skubal was asked about entering the free agent market.

Tarik Skubal Makes Statement on Free Agency After Los Angeles Dodgers’ NLCS Loss to Milwaukee Brewers

MLB.com’s Sonja Chen wrote on X:

Tarik Skubal on his impending free agency:

“I’m not going to comment on my future really at all. Today sucks, you know, and that’s kind of where my head’s at.”

Looking at Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers traded Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, to the Dodgers for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith.

During the regular season, Skubal went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts over 158 2/3 innings.

He missed over two months of the season with Detroit due to loose bodies in his left elbow that required surgery.

In this year’s postseason, Skubal posted a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings across two starts.

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round (No. 255 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle.

Skubal made his MLB debut in 2020.

The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.

Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.