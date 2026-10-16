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Tarik Skubal Comments on Free Agency After Dodgers’ NLCS Loss to Brewers

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National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t three-peat as World Series Champions.

The Milwaukee Brewers completed a 4-0 sweep of the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series with a 6-4 win at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Ashby #26 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after recording the final out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is now a free agent. After Thursday’s game, Skubal was asked about entering the free agent market.

Tarik Skubal Makes Statement on Free Agency After Los Angeles Dodgers’ NLCS Loss to Milwaukee Brewers

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Sonja Chen wrote on X:

Tarik Skubal on his impending free agency:

“I’m not going to comment on my future really at all. Today sucks, you know, and that’s kind of where my head’s at.”

Looking at Tarik Skubal

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a defensive play by Tommy Edman #25 (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers traded Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, to the Dodgers for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith.

During the regular season, Skubal went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts over 158 2/3 innings.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

He missed over two months of the season with Detroit due to loose bodies in his left elbow that required surgery.

In this year’s postseason, Skubal posted a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings across two starts.

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a walk to Osleivis Basabe #39 of the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round (No. 255 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle.

Skubal made his MLB debut in 2020.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.

Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Tarik Skubal Comments on Free Agency After Dodgers’ NLCS Loss to Brewers

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