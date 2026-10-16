MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.
Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Tarik Skubal was asked about being a free agent after the Milwaukee Brewers completed a 4-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.
Tarik Skubal Comments on Free Agency After Dodgers’ NLCS Loss to Brewers