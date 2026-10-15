Multiple Detroit Tigers Named Finalists For Prestigious MLB Award

The season that was for the Detroit Tigers included plenty of highs and lows, but unfortunately, not enough highs to propel them toward what would have been a third straight trip to the MLB Playoffs.

The Tigers finished 10 games below the .500 mark, posting a record of 76-86; they also made multiple trades of key players, including Tarik Skubal, Jake Rogers, and Casey Mize.

However, there are multiple positives to look back upon in 2026, and a pair of Tigers players have both been informed that they’re up for a notable award.

Pair Of Detroit Tigers Players Have Been Named Finalists For The American League Gold Glove

On Wednesday, it was announced that a pair of Tigers players were named finalists for the 2026 Rawlings American League Gold Glove Award.

Catcher Dillon Dingler, who was the 2025 recipient of the award and the first Tigers player to win it since Ian Kinsler, has been listed as a finalist once again, while utility man Zach McKinstry has also been named a finalist.

In their history, the Tigers have had 29 Gold Glove recipients, led by Hall of Famer Al Kaline’s nine wins, followed by Bill Freehan’s five; both Alan Trammell and Mickey Stanley won three, while Pudge Rodriguez won three.

Both Dillon Dingler And Zach McKinstry Were Nominated For The American League Gold Glove Award

Dingler took a significant step forward offensively in 2026, hitting .243/.302/.446 with 27 home runs, 27 doubles and 91 RBIs in 145 game played; his numbers were sufficient enough for him to earn his first-career MLB All-Star selection.

While his batting average dipped from .278 in 2025, his power increased dramatically. After hitting 13 homers and driving in 57 runs in 126 games last season, Dingler more than doubled his home run total and increased his RBI output by 34.

For McKinstry, while it wasn’t the best season offensively, he had a strong season defensively, finishing with 15 Defensive Runs Saved and earning a spot as an AL Gold Glove finalist.

He played all over the field, making starts at right field, second base, and shortstop while also seeing time at third base, left field, center field, and even pitching.