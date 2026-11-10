Hi, Subscriber

Grandson Of MLB Legend Immediately Released By Pittsburgh Pirates

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Grae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on July 21, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of young talent on their roster.

That said, they are coming off another year where they missed the MLB playoffs.

Grandson Of MLB Legend Immediately Released

GettyGrae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros in action against the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park on September 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

During the middle of the year, the Pirates signed Grae Kessinger.

However, he did not appear in an MLB game for the franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent 3B Grae Kessinger to a minor league contract.”

Kessinger is now a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “3B Grae Kessinger elected free agency.”

Looking At Kessinger

GettyJoe Espada #19 and Grae Kessinger #11 of the Houston Astros celebrate after Kessinger scored on a wild pitch during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kessinger was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two years at the MLB level (all with the Astros).

GettyGrae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros in action against the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park on September 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Kessinger is batting .131 with eight hits, one home run, one RBI and seven runs in 48 career MLB games.

It will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old lands before 2027 Spring Training.

GettyGrae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on July 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Kessinger is also the grandson of Don Kessinger.

Don played 16 seasons at the MLB level for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

He is most known for his time with the Cubs where he made six All-Star Games and won two Gold Glove Awards.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on from the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Pirates finished the regular season as the third-place team in the National League Central with an 82-80 record in 162 games.

That said, they have notable players such as Konnor Griffin and Paul Skenes who could help them make a run in 2027.

The franchise last made the MLB playoffs during the 2015 season with Andrew McCutchen.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Grandson Of MLB Legend Immediately Released By Pittsburgh Pirates

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Pirates News

More Heavy on Pirates News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x