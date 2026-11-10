Grandson Of MLB Legend Immediately Released By Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of young talent on their roster.

That said, they are coming off another year where they missed the MLB playoffs.

Grandson Of MLB Legend Immediately Released

During the middle of the year, the Pirates signed Grae Kessinger.

However, he did not appear in an MLB game for the franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent 3B Grae Kessinger to a minor league contract.”

Kessinger is now a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “3B Grae Kessinger elected free agency.”

Looking At Kessinger

Kessinger was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two years at the MLB level (all with the Astros).

Kessinger is batting .131 with eight hits, one home run, one RBI and seven runs in 48 career MLB games.

It will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old lands before 2027 Spring Training.

Kessinger is also the grandson of Don Kessinger.

Don played 16 seasons at the MLB level for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

He is most known for his time with the Cubs where he made six All-Star Games and won two Gold Glove Awards.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

The Pirates finished the regular season as the third-place team in the National League Central with an 82-80 record in 162 games.

That said, they have notable players such as Konnor Griffin and Paul Skenes who could help them make a run in 2027.

The franchise last made the MLB playoffs during the 2015 season with Andrew McCutchen.