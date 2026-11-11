Pirates’ Jhostynxon Garcia Trying to Rebound With New Team

Jhostynxon Garcia arrived to the Pittsburgh Pirates with solid hype and a great nickname.

Acquired in a trade about a year ago from the Boston Red Sox, the outfielder they call “The Password” was hoped to be an MLB-caliber hitter soon into his tenure with the Pirates.

Garcia struggled in the major leagues in 2026, though, and his future is less certain at the moment.

With that in mind, Garcia is still playing baseball this winter. He’s hoping time with a new team can help him take a step back in the right direction toward earning a spot with the Pirates going forward.

Jhostynxon Garcia Winter Ball Stats

For the second consecutive season, Garcia has continued his ballplaying into the winter as part of the Venezuelan Winter League.

He’s suiting up for Navagantes del Magallanes, a team loaded with current and former MLB players like Francisco Alvarez, Luis Torrens, Sandy Leon, Rougned Odor and Oswaldo Arcia.

The pitching in the winter leagues normally isn’t as good, because most major league pitchers take the winter off. But the hitting can be at a high level, and it’s an intense scene for baseball games.

Garcia actually doesn’t appear to be a full-time player in Venezuela, though. He has appeared in just one game for Magallanes so far. He went 1-for-5 with a double.

Whether it was an injury or a planned short stint isn’t totally clear.

The more interesting insight is that Garcia felt it was necessary to keep getting his swings in and improving. Given how his 2026 went, it was probably a fair thought.

Jhostynxon Garcia Outlook

Garcia isn’t guaranteed a job in Pittsburgh at this point.

At the MLB level in 2026, he played in just 20 games and went 8-for-50 (.167 average) with one double.

Garcia spent most of the season at Triple-A Indianapolis, where he appeared in 70 games. He hit .271 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 5-for-6 stealing bases.

The young outfielder wasn’t necessarily supposed to be a superstar, but the hope as he rose through Boston’s system and then was traded to Pittsburgh was that he could be a .270 hitter at the MLB level with 15-20 homer power.

Whether Garcia gets to that point at this juncture is unclear. Pittsburgh will hope Garcia keeps taking paths toward improving and can maximize his potential eventually.