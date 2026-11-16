The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding an outfielder whose career has already included a championship and one unforgettable October moment. Now, a player who once helped the Houston Astros reach baseball’s biggest stage will have an opportunity to write a new chapter in Pittsburgh.

Offseason additions come with different expectations, and a recognizable name does not automatically guarantee production. Still, there is something interesting about bringing in a veteran who has previously shown he can contribute with his bat and glove.

The Pirates’ latest signing gives them a chance to find out how much of that player remains.

Pirates Add Former Astros Outfielder Chas McCormick

Covenant Sports Group announced that its client, Chas McCormick, has signed with Pittsburgh. The agency celebrated the agreement with a brief statement on X.

“Congratulations to CSG client Chas McCormick on signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates,” Covenant Sports Group announced. “More than a contract. A covenant.”

The announcement did not specify the contract’s financial terms or whether it includes a spot on the Pirates’ major league roster. Those details matter when evaluating exactly where McCormick fits into Pittsburgh’s plans.

His name, however, should be familiar to anyone who followed Houston’s championship run in 2022.

McCormick delivered one of that World Series’ defining defensive plays during Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies. With Houston protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning, he made a leaping catch against the center-field wall to take extra bases away from JT Realmuto.

The Astros held on to win that game and eventually finished the series in six. McCormick’s catch became a lasting part of that championship story.

That moment alone does not explain his appeal. He has also produced a season that would make him a welcome addition to plenty of lineups, including the Pirates’.

Chas McCormick Brings His Past Production to Pittsburgh

McCormick’s strongest offensive season came in 2023, when he hit .273 with 22 home runs, 70 RBI and 19 stolen bases across 115 games. He finished with an .842 OPS, demonstrating that his contributions could extend well beyond a memorable defensive highlight.

Those numbers provide a picture of what he has accomplished. They also establish a standard he has struggled to maintain. He will hope to revive it with the Pirates.

In 2024, McCormick hit .211 with five home runs in 94 games for Houston. His 2025 season brought more difficulties, as he batted .210 with one homer across 64 appearances.

For the Pirates, the appeal is the possibility of getting useful production from a player with an established major league track record. His experience across the outfield could also give the team options as it evaluates its roster.

For McCormick, the signing represents another opportunity to show he can still help a big league club. His previous success gives him something to build upon, but earning a meaningful role will require more than pointing to his best season.

The Pirates have added a recognizable name with championship experience. Whether this becomes a productive acquisition will depend on the version of McCormick that arrives and the opportunity he earns once the competition begins.