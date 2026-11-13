Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Signing of 6-Foot-6 Pitcher During MLB Offseason

The Pittsburgh Pirates made an under-the-radar move on Monday, signing right-handed pitcher Enmanuel Nunez to a minor-league deal, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Nunez, a Dominican Republic native, isn’t even an adult yet. He will turn 18 in February.

While this move is a standard offseason signing of an international free agent, it’s notable for one reason: Nunez’s height.

According to MiLB.com, Nunez is six feet, six inches tall. He weighs 197 pounds.

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 6-Foot-6 RHP Enmanuel Nunez

Because Nunez is just 17 and from a different country, there aren’t any available stats for the tall pitcher.

Nunez is the third free agent the Pirates signed to a minor-league deal this offseason and the first this month. In late October, the Pirates signed right-hander Martin Gonzalez and left-hander Rogner Betancourt to minor-league contracts.

Looking at the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates finished the 2026 season in third place in the National League Central with an 82-80 record. They trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 21 games.

While the Pirates missed the playoffs, the team still made a major step in the right direction this year. Before 2026, the last time the Pirates had a winning record was in 2018, when the club went 82-79.

The Pirates also finished the season strong, going 7-3 in their final 10 games.

Pittsburgh struggled on the road this year, with a 38-43 record. The club excelled at PNC Park, going 44-37.

Most of the Pirates’ major-league players will return in 2027. The three players from the big-league roster who are now free agents are Brandon Lowe, Kirby Yates and Gregory Soto.

Yates recently announced his retirement, so he obviously won’t be returning. The Pirates could be interested in reuniting with Soto after he posted a 3.63 ERA in 67 innings this year.

Meanwhile, Lowe will likely sign a big contract this offseason. ESPN projects he will sign a four-year, $80 million deal. The Pirates extended him a qualifying offer, which he will very likely reject. The Pirates increased payroll last offseason, but given the team’s usual lack of spending, it’s still hard to imagine they will give Lowe a deal worth roughly $80 million.