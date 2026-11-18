The San Diego Padres could be emerging as a serious contender to land one of the biggest offensive names available in MLB free agency.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, San Diego hosted former Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki for a recruiting visit on Monday, November 16.

Passan also suggested the Padres could be the favorites to sign the 32-year-old Japanese star, who is exploring his options after five seasons in Chicago.

The development represents a significant step forward for San Diego, which had already been linked to Suzuki earlier this offseason.

Adding Suzuki could give the Padres another established power hitter while potentially creating an opportunity for Fernando Tatis Jr. to return to the infield.

However, no agreement has been announced, and Suzuki remains on the free-agent market.

Padres Could Be Favorites to Sign Seiya Suzuki

In his November 18 offseason report for ESPN, Passan highlighted San Diego’s renewed pursuit of Suzuki after the organization missed out on signing him when he originally came to Major League Baseball.

“Four years after missing out on Suzuki when he signed with the Cubs, the Padres hosted him for a visit Monday and could be the favorites to add him,” Passan wrote.

The reported meeting is particularly notable because San Diego had already been identified as an interested suitor.

Earlier this month, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that the Padres were considering Suzuki alongside fellow Japanese players Shota Imanaga and Teruaki Sato.

Now, the organization’s interest appears to have progressed beyond merely exploring Suzuki as a potential addition.

Suzuki is coming off another productive season with Chicago, batting .270 with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and an .841 OPS across 143 games in 2026.

He also recorded a career-high 81 walks, demonstrating the plate discipline that has helped make him one of the National League’s more consistent offensive contributors.

Passan’s assessment that San Diego could be the favorite is encouraging for Padres fans, but there is still no indication that an agreement is imminent.

Seiya Suzuki Signing Could Impact Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Future

Perhaps the most interesting consequence of a potential Suzuki signing involves the Padres’ existing roster.

Passan suggested that adding the former Cubs outfielder could allow Fernando Tatis Jr. to move back to the infield on a full-time basis.

Tatis originally established himself as one of baseball’s most exciting young shortstops before transitioning to right field in 2023.

He has since developed into an elite defensive outfielder, winning multiple Gold Glove Awards.

Moving Tatis back to the infield would represent a significant positional adjustment, particularly with Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado already occupying prominent roles.

Padres Need Pitching Help

Part of what makes Passan’s report interesting is that Suzuki feels like something of a luxury addition for San Diego, given the team’s more pressing needs.

The Padres have significant holes to fill in their starting rotation, with Michael King and Nick Pivetta entering free agency. Yu Darvish’s future is also uncertain, leaving the club with some serious questions heading into 2027.

MLB.com has identified starting pitching as San Diego’s biggest offseason priority.

That makes the pursuit of Suzuki an interesting decision for the Padres’ front office. While adding another proven bat would certainly strengthen the lineup, San Diego must also find a way to rebuild its rotation.

Ultimately, the question isn’t whether Suzuki would improve the Padres, but whether they can afford to pursue him without compromising their pitching plans.