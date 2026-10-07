San Diego Padres Announce Sudden Mason Miller News Amid Brewers Series

The San Diego Padres are in do-or-die mode Tuesday night as they gear up for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego has kept each of the first two games against Milwaukee extremely close and really down to the final out. However, they lost each game and now sit in an 0-2 hole with no margin for error.

The Padres just made things more complicated by announcing a sudden move involving All-Star closer Mason Miller.

Padres Announce Sudden News on Miller

Just minutes before Game 3, the Padres revealed that they placed Miller on the paternity list.

This means Miller will not be available Tuesday night and must miss a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days, which could put his status for a potential Game 4 on Wednesday in doubt.

With Miller temporarily leaving the 26-man roster, the Padres can add another player, and they’ve activated right-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta, giving them a proven and fresh bullpen arm.

Via MLB Communications: “Today, MLB has approved the placement of Padres pitcher Mason Miller on the Postseason Paternity List. During Miller’s absence, pitcher Wandy Peralta will be an active member of San Diego’s NLDS roster. Miller will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days. Upon his return, Miller will take Peralta’s place on the Padres’ active roster.”

Today, @MLB has approved the placement of @Padres

pitcher Mason Miller on the Postseason Paternity List. During Miller’s absence, pitcher Wandy Peralta will be an active member of San Diego’s NLDS roster. Miller will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days. Upon his return, Miller will take Peralta’s place on the Padres’ active roster. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 7, 2026

Miller’s Postseason Numbers With Padres

So far, Miller has appeared in two postseason games for the Padres across the four games they’ve played.

The two-time All-Star pitched 2.2 total innings and recorded one save. However, he took the loss in Game 2 against Milwaukee after giving up a walk-off hit to Jackson Chourio that resulted in two earned runs.

Nonetheless, he’s the best closer in baseball and posted a 1.67 ERA across 70.0 innings this season, along with a 5-2 record, 129 strikeouts and 38 saves.