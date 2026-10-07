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San Diego Padres Announce Sudden Mason Miller News Amid Brewers Series

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Mason Miller #22 of the San Diego Padres delivers the pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres are in do-or-die mode Tuesday night as they gear up for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego has kept each of the first two games against Milwaukee extremely close and really down to the final out. However, they lost each game and now sit in an 0-2 hole with no margin for error.

The Padres just made things more complicated by announcing a sudden move involving All-Star closer Mason Miller.

Padres Announce Sudden News on Miller

Just minutes before Game 3, the Padres revealed that they placed Miller on the paternity list.

This means Miller will not be available Tuesday night and must miss a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days, which could put his status for a potential Game 4 on Wednesday in doubt.

With Miller temporarily leaving the 26-man roster, the Padres can add another player, and they’ve activated right-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta, giving them a proven and fresh bullpen arm.

Via MLB Communications: “Today, MLB has approved the placement of Padres pitcher Mason Miller on the Postseason Paternity List. During Miller’s absence, pitcher Wandy Peralta will be an active member of San Diego’s NLDS roster. Miller will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days. Upon his return, Miller will take Peralta’s place on the Padres’ active roster.”

Miller’s Postseason Numbers With Padres

So far, Miller has appeared in two postseason games for the Padres across the four games they’ve played.

The two-time All-Star pitched 2.2 total innings and recorded one save. However, he took the loss in Game 2 against Milwaukee after giving up a walk-off hit to Jackson Chourio that resulted in two earned runs.

Nonetheless, he’s the best closer in baseball and posted a 1.67 ERA across 70.0 innings this season, along with a 5-2 record, 129 strikeouts and 38 saves.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Diego Padres Announce Sudden Mason Miller News Amid Brewers Series

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