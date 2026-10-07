Tom DeLonge Gets Emotional as Padres Fans Sing Blink-182 Hit

The San Diego Padres needed a spark as their season hung in the balance Tuesday night at Petco Park.

They got it on the field with a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NLDS, and they also got one of the postseason’s more memorable fan moments, courtesy of Blink-182 star Tom DeLonge.

DeLonge, a lifelong Padres fan who grew up in the San Diego area, attended the game as the crowd at Petco Park sang along to Blink-182’s 1999 hit “All the Small Things.”

FOX cameras caught DeLonge visibly emotional as a packed Petco Park crowd sang the song back to him. He nodded along, smiled, and eventually joined in with the crowd before waving a yellow rally towel.

The moment quickly spread online after FOX Sports MLB posted the clip on X.

Tom DeLonge Gets Emotional During Padres Singalong

The moment hit hard on the nostalgia. DeLonge has a longtime connection to the San Diego area and has been a devoted Padres fan for years.

He has thrown out first pitches and been shown multiple times supporting the team at Petco Park throughout the years.

On Tuesday night, though, he was simply another fan in the crowd as one of his band’s biggest songs filled the stadium.

The FOX broadcast showed DeLonge getting emotional as the crowd sang “All the Small Things,” with one announcer describing the scene as a special moment for the Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist.

Music Times reported that DeLonge appeared misty-eyed while the fans sang, before eventually joining in and waving a rally towel. The outlet also noted that the song has become a recurring Petco Park tradition when the Padres hold a late lead.

This tradition is not unique to this year. MLB documented DeLonge’s involvement with the Padres during the 2024 postseason, when he threw out a ceremonial first pitch before San Diego’s Wild Card Series opener and later watched the crowd sing the same Blink-182 hit in unison.

DeLonge even gifted then-Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka a guitar. He is truly a die-hard supporter of the team through and through.

Padres Keep Season Alive in Front of Tom DeLonge

This emotional moment came during a high-stakes, win-or-go-home Game 3 for the Padres. Trailing 2-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers heading into the game, the Friars had no room for error.

San Diego responded with a thrilling 4-3 win to extend the series.

Jake Cronenworth hit the go-ahead home run while Michael King closed the game with a gutsy six-out performance.

The win was especially important considering San Diego entered the night without All-Star closer Mason Miller, who was placed on the postseason paternity list after his wife went into labor with the couple’s first child. Adrian Morejon was also unavailable because of a shoulder issue, forcing King into the late-inning role.

With the Padres delivering a huge win and DeLonge’s singalong, the atmosphere inside Petco Park was truly electric. The Padres now head into Game 4 with another chance to extend the series and force a deciding Game 5 in Milwaukee. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Petco Park.

Tuesday night, DeLonge’s reaction might have captured the feeling inside the stadium as well as anything else. Watching his hometown team win an essential game while thousands of fans belt out one of his biggest hits. How can you not be romantic about baseball?