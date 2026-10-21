Ex-San Francisco Giants Star Will Be A Free Agent After Recent Trade

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

Despite coming into the year with a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Ex-San Francisco Giants Star Will Be A Free Agent

With the team far from playoff contention, the Giants made a lot of trades during the regular season.

One player who they moved on from was Robbie Ray.

He was sent to the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “San Francisco Giants traded LHP Robbie Ray to San Diego Padres for RHP Miguel Mendez and SS Joniel Hernandez.”

Ray will now become a free agent this winter.

He is going to be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Ray’s Time In SF

The Giants acquired Ray in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

MLB.com wrote (on January 5, 2024): “Seattle Mariners traded LHP Robbie Ray to San Francisco Giants for RF Mitch Haniger, RHP Anthony DeSclafani and cash.”

Ray spent part of three seasons in San Francisco.

In 2025, he made the All-Star Game when he went 11-8 with a 3.65 ERA in 32 starts.

Looking At Ray’s Other Stops

Ray was picked in the 12th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers over 13 seasons in the MLB.

The 35-year-old won the American League Cy Young Award with the Blue Jays (in 2021).

Ray will be an intriguing free agent for a contender to consider signing.