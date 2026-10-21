KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on January 5, 2024): “Seattle Mariners traded LHP Robbie Ray to San Francisco Giants for RF Mitch Haniger, RHP Anthony DeSclafani and cash.”
Ray spent part of three seasons in San Francisco.
In 2025, he made the All-Star Game when he went 11-8 with a 3.65 ERA in 32 starts.
Looking At Ray’s Other Stops
Ray was picked in the 12th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.
He has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers over 13 seasons in the MLB.
The 35-year-old won the American League Cy Young Award with the Blue Jays (in 2021).
Ray will be an intriguing free agent for a contender to consider signing.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.Despite coming into the year with a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs for the fifth straight year.Ex-San Francisco Giants Star Will Be A Free AgentWith the team far from playoff contention, the Giants made a lot of trades during the regular season.One player who […]
Ex-San Francisco Giants Star Will Be A Free Agent After Recent Trade