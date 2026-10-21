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Ex-San Francisco Giants Star Will Be A Free Agent After Recent Trade

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

Despite coming into the year with a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Ex-San Francisco Giants Star Will Be A Free Agent

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the dugout out in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.

With the team far from playoff contention, the Giants made a lot of trades during the regular season.

One player who they moved on from was Robbie Ray.

He was sent to the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “San Francisco Giants traded LHP Robbie Ray to San Diego Padres for RHP Miguel Mendez and SS Joniel Hernandez.”

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Diego Padres delivers the pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Ray will now become a free agent this winter.

He is going to be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Ray’s Time In SF

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants looks on prior to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Giants acquired Ray in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

MLB.com wrote (on January 5, 2024): “Seattle Mariners traded LHP Robbie Ray to San Francisco Giants for RF Mitch Haniger, RHP Anthony DeSclafani and cash.”

Ray spent part of three seasons in San Francisco.

In 2025, he made the All-Star Game when he went 11-8 with a 3.65 ERA in 32 starts.

Looking At Ray’s Other Stops

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners looks on after being taken out of the game in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. 

Ray was picked in the 12th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers over 13 seasons in the MLB.

The 35-year-old won the American League Cy Young Award with the Blue Jays (in 2021).

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners poses with his family during the Cy Young Award presentation before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. 

Ray will be an intriguing free agent for a contender to consider signing.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-San Francisco Giants Star Will Be A Free Agent After Recent Trade

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