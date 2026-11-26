Victor Bericoto is staying with the San Francisco Giants after signing a new minor league contract only days after they cut him loose, the Giants announced on Wednesday. The Giants’ 24-year-old outfielder hit five homers as a rookie, including one that immediately became a part of Giants history. But he now has to win back the 40-man roster spot he earned in May.

His debut came May 22. On June 3, Bericoto’s first big-league homer, off Milwaukee’s Robert Gasser, accounted for the only run of the game. In the 144-year history of the Giants franchise, Bericoto became only the third player to win a 1-0 game for the team with his first career home run.

Bericoto signed a new minor league contract with the Giants on Nov. 25 and landed on the Triple-A Sacramento roster Thursday. He’ll likely get an invitation to big-league spring training, according to Charlie Wright of MLB Trade Rumors.

Why the Giants Non-Tendered Victor Bericoto

Bericoto became a free agent when the Giants declined to offer him a contract by the Nov. 20 deadline. Having just completed his rookie season, he isn’t eligible for arbitration, so cutting salary wasn’t the reason. The move was “likely more about clearing a 40-man roster spot,” Wright wrote. Dropping Bericoto and reliever Rowan Wick left the Giants with 39 players.

There’s also the labor calendar. The major league labor agreement is set to expire on Dec. 1. If a lockout follows, the Giants couldn’t have contact with players on their 40-man roster, but Bericoto could keep playing in their farm system, which falls under a separate labor deal. That’s a possible motive behind the roster move, according to Nick San Miguel of Around the Foghorn.

So why bring him back? The minor league route leaves San Francisco another outfielder to call on, Wright reported, with Jung Hoo Lee, Drew Gilbert, Harrison Bader, Turner Hill and Jonah Cox among those in the 2027 picture. Bericoto, who also logged a little time at first base, hit .288 with six homers in 54 games for Sacramento this year.

He’s also been swinging an impressive bat for Leones del Caracas in Venezuelan winter ball, batting .376/.488/.634 with six home runs and 28 RBI through 26 games.

No special salary terms of his new contract have been publicly reported. The major league minimum was $780,000 in 2026, paid for time on the active roster, but the 2027 figure awaits a new labor agreement. At Triple-A, this year’s in-season floor was $1,250 per week.

Bericoto’s Rookie Year With San Francisco

A native of Maracay, Venezuela, Bericoto signed for $25,000 in 2018. This marks the second straight offseason he has re-signed on a minor league contract. (His younger brother, José, is an outfielder in the San Diego Padres system.)

He turned pro as a catcher, but scouts steered him toward the outfield. “My physique was better suited for the outfield,” Bericoto said, as quoted by Melanie Martinez-Lopez of MLB.com.

He was a DSL All-Star in 2019. In 2023, he topped Giants farmhands with 27 home runs and 86 RBI. He was Double-A Richmond’s Player of the Year in 2025, when he posted a 125 wRC+ across three minor league levels.

Then came June 24. Bericoto crushed a 445-foot walk-off against the Athletics, connecting off Elvis Alvarado with two outs in the ninth for a 2-1 win. He’d also thrown out a runner at the plate.

He played that game with earthquakes in Venezuela on his mind.

“My brother’s girlfriend lost her life in the earthquakes,” Bericoto said the next day in remarks translated from Spanish, as quoted by Maria Guardado of MLB.com. He homered again that afternoon, another 445-foot shot.

Bericoto finished 2026 batting .241/.267/.420 in 41 games, with five home runs, 15 RBI, 32 strikeouts and four walks. A strained left oblique and a bruised right knee interrupted his season. Now, he’ll have to earn his way back.