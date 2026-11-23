The San Francisco Giants are reportedly shopping third baseman Matt Chapman this offseason, and some suggest the Pittsburgh Pirates as a logical landing spot. The Pirates need position players to better supplement their excellent starting rotation this season, and recent history suggest this type of move fits their profile. Bleacher Report imagines that a swap of Chapman for starting pitcher Mitch Keller could be realistic.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded for Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays. While he is expected to depart in free agency, the move gave the Pirates some much needed offensive production. He hit 35 home runs and had an OPS+ of 121. Chapman is already on a long term extension, so the Pirates can have control of him for four more years at approximately $25 million a year. He would fill that Lowe role in the lineup. Nick Gonzalez would be expected to move back to second base.

For the Giants, acquiring Mitch Keller would free up some future money. Keller had a 5.29 earned run average in 2026, but advanced metrics indicate some positive regression there in the future. However, Keller has been historically unlucky as a starting pitcher most of his career. His fastball velocity has declined in recent years, but he can eat innings at a decent rate.

San Francisco Giants Matt Chapman Trade Suggestion to Pittsburgh Pirates

While moving on from Chapman could be difficult for the San Francisco Giants, recent history suggests that his best days perhaps are behind him. The Pirates need to capitalize on their young starting rotation while the Giants need to move on from this failed experiment of a roster. It seems all options are on the table for San Francisco as they approach the beginning of the lockout.

If the salary cap is introduced to Major League Baseball, an expensive contract swap like this one could become common. Recently, the Colorado Rockies acquired Davis Martin and Luis Castillo from the Chicago White Sox for a lower level prospect and fringe major league arm. The Rockies are taking a chance on Martin while taking on the rest of Castillo’s contract. Since they have a low payroll, the move makes sense for a team that struggles to develop pitching. The Giants sport one of the higher payroll across Major League Baseball, ranking 1oth. Yet, they are far away from contending in the competitive National League. The Giants desire future flexibility with multiple position players on bloated commitments.

San Francisco Giants Pivoting Focus Towards The Long Term

The San Francisco Giants disappointed last season ending the year with 65 wins. For what they are paying this core of players, that simply is unacceptable, and moves like the one suggested are the consequence of that failure. The Giants now look to capitalize on building their farm system to perhaps look at contending in 2028 and onwards.