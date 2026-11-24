The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with a lot of talented players on their roster.

That said, they missed the MLB playoffs after dealing with injuries and making a lot of trades.

Wife Of Beloved SF Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Earlier this month, the wife of Logan Webb (Sharidan) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy 30th Birthday to my favorite person!! I love you forever and ever! Cheers to another decade babe this is going to be the best one yet🎈❤️💫”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Jalynne April Crawford: “Happy birthday Logan!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Brandon Crawford: “Happy bday @loganwebb16 🎈”

@gramcrackerluv: “Happy Birthday Logan! Hope it’s great!! 🥳”

@pattyfecanin: “Sending love & birthday wishes. Hope your birthday was as incredible as you are!!!”

@thetonyalarcon: “Happy Birthday Logan ! I hope you and Sheridan had an awesome day together”

Blake Snell, Alex Wood, Ashley Rodón and Haeley Snell were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Webb

Webb was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He finished this past season going 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 27 starts.

The 30-year-old (who is a three-time All-Star) has spent all eight years of his career with the Giants.

Looking At The Giants

The Giants last made the MLB playoffs in 2021.

They finished this past year with a 65-97 record in 162 games.