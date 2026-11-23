The San Francisco Giants could face an uncomfortable decision involving ace Logan Webb as they attempt to reshape their roster following a disastrous 2026 season.

Webb has emerged as a potential trade candidate this offseason, but an intriguing new report suggests his greatest value to San Francisco might involve helping the club escape another star’s expensive contract.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, several rival executives believe the Giants could package Webb with Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, or Matt Chapman to make one of those contracts easier to move.

With the organization fielding calls on Webb, the Giants seem to be softening their position with the star pitcher. This opens the door for interesting trade proposals.

Nightengale’s November 23 report described including Webb as the Giants’ potential best opportunity to unload one of their costly deals.

Importantly, the suggestion came from rival executives rather than a confirmed Giants trade proposal. There is no indication that San Francisco has offered Webb alongside any of the three players.

Nevertheless, the possibility illustrates some of the difficult decisions facing president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

Giants Could Face Difficult Logan Webb Trade Decision

Webb has been one of San Francisco’s most reliable players over the past several seasons.

The right-hander finished among the National League’s top six Cy Young Award vote-getters in three consecutive seasons from 2023 through 2025, establishing himself as a dependable frontline starter.

His 2026 campaign was less impressive.

Webb finished with a 4.31 ERA across 160⅔ innings, with knee and blister injuries interrupting a stretch of remarkable durability.

His contract makes him an attractive potential trade asset.

The 30-year-old is owed $23 million in 2027 and $24 million in 2028, giving an acquiring team two seasons of control at a relatively affordable price for an established starter.

That value could allow the Giants to demand a substantial return in a conventional trade.

The scenario outlined in Nightengale’s report isn’t exactly conventional, however. Instead of using Webb’s value to get a haul of prospects, rival executives suggested the Giants could use it to shed one of their other big-name contracts, such as those belonging to Devers, Adames or Chapman.

Giants Facing Major Contract Dilemma After Disappointing Season

San Francisco’s expensive veteran core has become an increasingly complicated issue for Posey.

The Giants finished 65-97 in 2026, their worst record since 2017, despite having invested heavily in established players.

Devers, acquired from the Boston Red Sox in 2025, remains under contract through 2033 on a 10-year, $313.5 million agreement.

Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million deal before the 2025 season, keeping him under contract through 2031.

Chapman, meanwhile, is playing under a six-year, $151 million agreement that runs through 2030.

Those commitments explain why moving any of the three could prove challenging.

The organization previously explored the possibility of dealing its expensive veterans, but ultimately retained all three.

Including Webb could represent a potential solution to their contract issues, although it would come at a substantial cost.

San Francisco would lose its most established starting pitcher while also reducing its leverage to demand young talent in return.

For a team that already has questions surrounding its pitching depth, that could create as many problems as it solves.

The Giants may ultimately decide Webb’s value on the mound outweighs the financial flexibility another trade could provide.

But after another disappointing season, the possibility of sacrificing their ace to escape a costly contract shows just how difficult San Francisco’s offseason decisions could become.