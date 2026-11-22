The San Francisco Giants enter an important offseason after finishing the 2026 MLB campaign with a disappointing 65-97 record, their worst season since 2017. The organization faces several questions about its roster construction as it looks to return to playoff contention in 2027.

Logan Webb has been one of the most established players in San Francisco’s organization throughout his career. The right-hander has developed into a frontline starter and remains an important part of the Giants’ rotation.

With several teams searching for starting pitching this offseason, San Francisco faces important decisions about its veteran players and long-term roster plans.

Giants Demand Strong Return as Multiple Teams Pursue Logan Webb

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the San Francisco Giants want a “very strong return” for Logan Webb. At the same time, some rival executives doubt interested teams will meet their asking price.

The Giants are listening to trade offers for their three-time All-Star following their difficult 2026 campaign.

The Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are among the teams looking for starting pitching.

A potential deal involving National League West rivals Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks or San Diego Padres appears unlikely.

Webb, who turned 30 this week, finished the 2026 season with a 4.31 ERA across 160⅔ innings.

He also spent time on the injured list twice: first with right knee bursitis in May, then with a blister on his right middle finger that ended his season in September.

From 2023 through 2025, Webb recorded three consecutive top-six finishes in National League Cy Young voting and led MLB with 627⅔ innings pitched.

His contract also makes him an appealing option. Webb is owed $23 million in 2027 and $24 million in 2028, leaving $47 million over the next two seasons.

Trading him could give San Francisco a substantial prospect package, especially as the organization continues developing its farm system.

However, losing its most established starter would create another major problem for a rotation that already needs improvement.

The Giants’ asking price makes their position clear: they are willing to listen, but moving Webb would require a significant return.

While Webb’s future remains an important offseason question, San Francisco has already made another decision involving its pitching staff.

Giants Bring Camilo Doval Back on $6.3 Million Contract

The San Francisco Giants have also reached a one-year, $6.3 million deal with reliever Camilo Doval, avoiding arbitration ahead of the November 20 deadline.

The agreement brings Doval back to the organization that originally signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2015.

The 29-year-old spent portions of the 2026 season with the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates before returning to San Francisco in September.

Doval previously established himself as an important bullpen contributor for the Giants.

Between 2021 and 2025, he recorded 107 saves in 275 appearances for the organization. He also earned an All-Star selection in 2023 after posting a 2.93 ERA and recording 39 saves.

During the 2026 season, he finished with a 4.15 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 60⅔ innings.

San Francisco also tendered contracts to relievers Randy Rodríguez and Sam Hentges, along with utilityman Casey Schmitt; the Giants did not tender outfielder Victor Bericoto and right-hander Rowan Wick.

Additionally, the organization traded infielder Christian Koss to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Cole Stokes.

These decisions reflect Posey’s ongoing efforts to reshape the roster and improve the team’s pitching depth.

While Doval’s return provides another bullpen option for 2027, the Giants still face important questions about their starting rotation and whether a major trade involving Webb could help their long-term plans.