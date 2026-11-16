Mariners’ Kyle Seager Gets Career News From Hall of Fame

Kyle Seager may never have been a household name outside of the Pacific Northwest.

But in Seattle, Seager was as reliable as they come for essentially his entire career with the Mariners — he showed up and played every day, and he played very darn well.

Seager last played in MLB five years ago, choosing to retire after the 2021 season as MLB dealt with a lockout that offseason.

Rather than keep playing, he chose to commit his time to his family.

But the five years that he has spent away from the majors is a specifically important length of time for the news that was announced on Monday.

Kyle Seager Gets Hall of Fame News

Seager was one of 14 names announced Monday as a new nominee for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Each year, the Hall of Fame determines which players whose careers ended five years ago are worthy of being on the voting ballot. Most players who appeared in MLB never make it to the ballot. Seager will be there, able to be voted for.

It’s a special honor just to be eligible for selection, and Seager is one of a select group who gets that recognition.

Will Kyle Seager Make the Hall of Fame?

Kyle Seager isn’t likely to get into the Hall of Fame itself.

He’ll have to work just to earn the 5% of the vote required to remain on the ballot for another year.

But Seager had a special career, as noted in this blurb by The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner:

Only two players in MLB history finished their careers with a season of 35 home runs and 100 RBIs. One was David Ortiz in 2016. The other was Kyle Seager in 2021. Ortiz’s finale was hard to miss. He had already announced his pending retirement, and his farewell season (38 homers, 127 RBIs, a league-high 1.021 OPS) was his final stop before Cooperstown. Seager’s goodbye was hard to notice. He was only 33 years old, and though he hit those 35 homers and drove in 101 runs, he also batted .212, a career low, and struck out 161 times, a career high. Seattle turned down Seager’s contract option after the 2021 season, and he retired a few weeks into the lockout, making the announcement via his wife’s social media account. Seager, who had collected more than $100 million in salary, wanted to spend more time with his family, and had earned the rest — only two players, Carlos Santana and Eric Hosmer, played more games than Seager during his 10 ½ seasons in the majors.

Seager was a special and reliable player for the Mariners. Regardless of how many votes he gets for the Hall of Fame, that won’t change.