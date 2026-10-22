Stephen Vogt Linked to Mariners Managerial Opening

Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt has been linked to the managerial opening with the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners let go of former manager Dan Wilson after a failed season in which they went 76-86 and missed the playoffs. The team is now looking for their next bench boss.

Could that be Vogt? It’s possible, even though he’s still under contract with Cleveland.

Stephen Vogt Can’t Be Ruled Out for Mariners

According to two prominent MLB insiders, Vogt — the AL Manager of the Year the last two seasons with the Guardians — going to Seattle cannot be ruled out, even though he is still under contract with Cleveland through 2028.

While speaking on 92.3 FM The Fan in Cleveland, MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince said that Vogt — a Washington native — misses home, and therefore a move to Seattle makes a lot of sense for his personal situation.

“You can’t get it an honest answer from him about that, but I do know just from what I’ve observed in his time here, I mean, it kills this guy to be away from his family. It really does. His family is out in Washington and so from that standpoint, it makes all the sense in the world. Now, he’s under contract here and that’s complicated, but we have seen manager trades before. So, I don’t rule it out, personally,” Castrovince said.

The Mariners would have to trade for Vogt since he is still under contract with Cleveland, but if the team is willing to part with an asset for its new manager, then it’s possible Seattle could get their man.

Stephen Vogt Trade is Possible

Per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, while speaking to Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, the Guardians are certainly not guaranteed to let their manager go, but the veteran scribe isn’t ruling it out, either.

“I made a lot of calls and the response I was getting back largely was, it would be complicated… But I have not yet heard from anyone in a position of authority on this to say that it’s not happening. I will say at this moment that until the Mariners hire someone else or until Vogt comes out and says publicly there is zero chance of me leaving, I’m not going anywhere, then I think we at least have to acknowledge the possibility,” Morosi said.

“If Vogt says, listen, I’ve done everything I can do for the organization and now this is really for family reasons, I don’t want to be away from my kids for that amount of time, you could start talking yourself into it being a less arduous deal when you really line it up. So, again, I’m not yet to the point where I’m going to say it is likely or actively being discussed. I’m not gonna say those things, but I would land on it basically where Anthony did, which is I’m not gonna rule it out.”

It is worth noting that Vogt was previously the Mariners’ bullpen and quality control coach back in 2023 before he joined the Guardians as their manager, so he already has ties to the organization.