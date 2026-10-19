Mariners’ New Manager Candidate Brings One Question Seattle Must Answer

The Seattle Mariners have another experienced name to consider as they search for a replacement for Dan Wilson.

Rocco Baldelli has emerged as a candidate, according to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, who reported that Seattle is expected to speak with the former Minnesota Twins manager.

The connection makes sense. Baldelli managed Minnesota for seven seasons and spent 2026 as a special assistant in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ front office.

However, his résumé should only be the start of Seattle’s evaluation.

The Mariners need to determine how Baldelli would address this roster’s problems, particularly when deciding who plays, how hitters prepare, and when established plans need to change.

That requires specific answers about Seattle’s players before the organization makes another consequential hire.

Rocco Baldelli Gives Mariners an Experienced Option

Baldelli finished his Twins tenure with a 527-505 record and three American League Central titles. He earned AL Manager of the Year honors after Minnesota won 101 games in 2019.

His first Twins team also set an MLB record with 307 home runs.

Those accomplishments show he can run a successful Major League clubhouse. They do not establish that the same approach would automatically work in Seattle.

The Mariners should ask how he would construct consistent roles around Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor while bringing younger hitters into the lineup.

They should also ask when he would prioritize a platoon advantage and when a player needs an extended opportunity against different pitching.

No universal answer exists to either question. A useful interview would require Baldelli to explain his choices using Seattle’s actual roster.

That would reveal more than a discussion focused entirely on his previous division championships or the organization he most recently worked for.

Seattle should also ask him to describe a decision that failed in Minnesota, the information he used at the time, and what he would change now. That would make the evaluation more concrete.

Seattle’s Next Manager Needs More Than a Résumé

Seattle has already moved on from Wilson and several coaches. The next step should establish which responsibilities belong to the manager and which changes the front office must make.

A manager can clarify preparation, communicate playing time, and respond when performance slips. He cannot personally acquire another impact hitter or manufacture healthy pitching depth.

Seattle should seek a candidate who can explain what he would change immediately, what requires additional personnel, and how he would raise concerns with baseball operations.

The organization should then give those recommendations enough authority to matter.

Jude’s report signals interest, not a completed interview or an agreement. Baldelli remains one option in an ongoing search.

If Seattle advances those conversations, the most useful question is straightforward: What would he do differently with these Mariners?

His answer should carry more weight than his name’s familiarity.