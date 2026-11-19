The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of solid young pitching in their pipeline, which should set them up quite well for the future, especially their starting rotation. The farm system has taken a lot of steps forward in recent years since Chaim Bloom became involved, and with him now as president of baseball operations, his vision is coming to life.

One pitcher that got lost in the improvements of the pipeline is former top prospect Tink Hence, who was drafted under John Mozeliak’s watch. Earlier this month, the Cardinals finally released him, ending his time in the organization.

However, Chase Ford of MiLB.com reports that Hence will soon have a new opportunity.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed RHP Tink Hence to a minor league deal,” Ford posted on X. “Hence has a 3.50 ERA along with 347 strikeouts over 277.2 innings pitched throughout his minor league career.”

Tink Hence Joins Los Angeles Dodgers After Years in Cardinals Organization

Hence was a second-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2020 out of Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Unfortunately for Hence, he was never able to stay healthy while in the Cardinals’ organization. He had multiple arm injuries and even had Tommy John surgery at one point.

His best season came in 2024 with Double-A Springfield when he made 20 starts and went 4-3 with a 2.71 ERA. But the injuries continued to hold him back, and there just wasn’t anything more the Cardinals could do with him.

But now, he’ll find a new opportunity with the Dodgers, who have a strong player development system. They could potentially find something in him that allows him to get back on track and become the pitcher the Cardinals thought he was going to be.

He does have a high-octane arm, and he once averaged over 10 strikeouts per nine innings in his first two years in the Cardinals organization, so there is a good chance that the Dodgers could find something in him and develop him properly.

The Dodgers’ pitching staff is aging, so having a younger option in the mix would be good for them. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will move on without Hence and focus on the arms that they already have in their system and are close to potentially making some noise at the big-league level. But Hence was once regarded as one of the Cardinals’ top pitching prospects. Unfortunately, things just never panned out for him in St. Louis.

Who do the Cardinals Have?

In their system, the Cardinals have Liam Doyle and Tanner Franklin as the main headliners in the minor leagues. But there are other pitchers that are close to being ready such as Richard Fitts, Cooper Hjerpe, Eduardo Rivera, Tekoah Roby and even Mason Molina.

So, there is a lot to be excited about for Cardinals fans as they look towards the future and see what is currently in the system and what will be ready soon.

Things are looking up for a team that has missed the playoffs in four straight years.