The St. Louis Cardinals are in an uncertain spot as they look to contend again.

It’s been a quiet offseason for the Cardinals, who have made just one notable move so far: non-tendering Nolan Gorman.

With some 40-man roster spots up for grabs as the team looks to upgrade in the pitching department, another former top prospect could be on his way out.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo and Will Sammon, the Cardinals are listening to offers on outfielder Victor Scott II, though it’s uncertain they’ll find a partner.

While dealing from their catching depth is also a priority, the team looks prepared to move on from Scott.

Why Would the St. Louis Cardinals Trade Scott?





The Cardinals drafted Scott in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of West Virginia University. Scott quickly rose through the ranks of the minor leagues and was even a top-100 prospect according to Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus, before debuting in 2024.

In 53 games, Scott slashed .179/.219/.283 with two home runs. This was a weak rookie season for Scott, but he did flash potential as one of the league’s fastest players.

In 2025, he showed what he was capable of on the basepaths and with his glove. However, he still struggled with the bat. In 138 games, Scott slashed .216/.305/.296 with five home runs. While he stole 34 bases with his 100th percentile speed and had +17 Outs Above Average per Baseball Savant, his bat did not improve much.

He quickly fell out of favor during the 2026 season, playing in just 80 major-league games, while spending the rest in Triple-A.

In the aftermath of this performance, Scott shouldn’t generate nearly as much interest as he would have after the 2025 season. However, his glove and speed could make him an interesting depth piece on a contender. Scott is not a free agent until after the 2030 season.

More on Scott

While the Cardinals seem to be keen on moving Scott, it would be more about clearing roster space than getting a decent return. Likely, St. Louis would have to take a chance on either a low-level prospect or a player who needs a change of scenery.

Nathan Church has likely taken Scott’s spot on the team. While Church is not necessarily an above-average hitter either, he has still progressed further than Scott. He is also a solid baserunner and defender with above-average speed and a +2 OAA.

Church, Joshua Báez and Jordan Walker will likely be the starters in the outfield barring an offseason move at the position. Everson Pereira could be the fourth outfielder after a solid 11-game stretch with St. Louis.

The Cardinals could very well make a move involving Scott before the lockout.