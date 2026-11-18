The St. Louis Cardinals‘ main priority this offseason is adding to their bullpen, which posted a 4.40 ERA in 2026, the fifth-worst in the National League. However, that’s not the only area they are looking to upgrade in. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals are hoping to add an experienced veteran starter.
This would be similar to what they did last offseason with Dustin May, giving him a one-year deal before flipping him for prospects at the trade deadline. The move ultimately boosted their farm system.
With that in mind, Goold listed four starters that could potentially be fits in St. Louis.
“Kris Bubic, a lefty who spent years in Kansas City’s rotation, is one pitcher of interest to the Cardinals, per a source. At 29, Bubic finished this past season with the Dodgers as a reliever,” Goold wrote.
“There is also 30-year-old Casey Mize, a former first overall pick who struggled to a 7.46 ERA in 10 starts after a trade this past season to the Padres. He’s 30.
“Lefty David Peterson, who is 31, struggled with the Mets this past season with a 6.09 ERA in 16 games (eight starts), but when he pitched in front of an elite defense, he went 6-2 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) for the Cubs.
“Former Cardinals draft pick Zac Gallen is also coming off a difficult year and could be looking for the short-term deal to reestablish value before returning to the market a year from now.”
St. Louis Cardinals Linked to Four Veteran Starters
Of the four listed, Gallen likely has the most upside, and he is also the one that the Cardinals are the most familiar with. They parted with him in December 2017 in the Marcell Ozuna deal, a deal that hurt the Cardinals in the long run.
He went 3-9 with a 6.07 ERA this past season. Mize is also an intriguing option, as he pitched well with the Detroit Tigers before being traded away, and also stayed healthy for a full season.
Those aren’t the only starters they could target, but those are the ones that have been floated thus far, and each one of them makes sense. The options with most upside are likely Gallen and Mize, and Gallen is somebody who has been an All-Star before, so he might make the most sense out of the four options listed.
Another option listed by Goold was Boston Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck, who is a St. Louis area native. He could be non-tendered on Friday if the Red Sox can’t find any trade suitors for him.
Other Starters St. Louis Could Target
Though he wasn’t listed, Shane Bieber is a former Cy Young winner who went 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA but was limited to just 11 starts this season. He is just over 30 years old and would make sense on a one-year deal, so it will be interesting to see what the Cardinals decide to do.
They didn’t try to reunite with May, as he was looking for a longer-term deal and ultimately got it.
Cardinals Linked to Group of Starters as Potential Upgrades