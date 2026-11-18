The St. Louis Cardinals‘ main priority this offseason is adding to their bullpen, which posted a 4.40 ERA in 2026, the fifth-worst in the National League. However, that’s not the only area they are looking to upgrade in. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals are hoping to add an experienced veteran starter.

This would be similar to what they did last offseason with Dustin May, giving him a one-year deal before flipping him for prospects at the trade deadline. The move ultimately boosted their farm system.

With that in mind, Goold listed four starters that could potentially be fits in St. Louis.

“Kris Bubic, a lefty who spent years in Kansas City’s rotation, is one pitcher of interest to the Cardinals, per a source. At 29, Bubic finished this past season with the Dodgers as a reliever,” Goold wrote.

“There is also 30-year-old Casey Mize, a former first overall pick who struggled to a 7.46 ERA in 10 starts after a trade this past season to the Padres. He’s 30.