Joel Sherman of the New York Post is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals will not tender a contract to infielder Nolan Gorman.

He will immediately become an MLB free agent.

Gorman, 26, has really struggled at the plate over the past few years after coming up through the Cardinals system as a top prospect.

It’s not exactly a shocking move, but certainly one that is very noteworthy.

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Cardinals Finally Cut Ties with Nolan Gorman

St. Louis could still technically bring Gorman back in free agency if it pleases, but that seems unlikely given his lack of production in recent seasons.

Gorman is an MLB veteran of five seasons, all with the Cardinals.

In 2026, he batted .184 across 85 games played, with just nine home runs, and 98 strikeouts. His OPS+ was in the 60s.

Across 1671 total at-bats with the Cardinals, Gorman is a lifetime .212 hitter with 83 home runs, 240 RBI, and an OPS+ of 94. He’s struck out 636 times in his five-year career, which is good for a 38% strikeout rate. That’s just not going to cut it, and while he does display some power upside, Gorman may have to earn his next MLB opportunity via a minor-league contract.

MLBTR.com’s Connor Byrne quickly hit the Gorman news, and wrote:

“Although the Cardinals could have controlled Gorman via arbitration through 2028, they will move on early after his production nosedived over the past three years. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz projected a $3.4MM salary in 2027 for Gorman, but the Cardinals deemed it too rich for a player they demoted to the minors for a large chunk of last season. With Gorman’s stock down, the Cardinals came up short in their attempts to find a trade partner for the 26-year-old.”

As noted, Gorman was once a top prospect in all of MLB. He even showed some flashes of real promise with the Cardinals in 2023, when he hit 27 home runs and 17 doubles in 119 games (OPS+ of 116). However, the strikeouts started to mount, and his defensive numbers weren’t really all that great either, or certainly not good enough to justify tendering him a contract.

Now, any MLB team is eligible to sign Gorman. He will definitely get another opportunity within an organization; it’s just a matter of with whom, and what the role is. Perhaps Gorman is better suited as purely a platoon hitter, which the Cardinals had already started to implement.

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