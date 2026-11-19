In the midst of a rebuild, the St. Louis Cardinals are piecing together their future plans. One of the most important pieces is Alec Burleson. The Cardinal first baseman had a career year and led Major League Baseball in RBIs for the first time. MLB Network analyst Greg Amsinger went on The Gashouse Gang on KMOX in St. Louis and revealed what he learned at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas.

“There was talk with Alec Burleson to get Burly a contract extension, and that did not materialize,” Amsinger told Tom Ackerman and Chris Rongey.

Amsinger expressed belief that the negotiations are not over, which would shut down a possible extension for Burleson. Rather, the Cardinals could still push to sign Burleson to an extension before the Dec. 2 lockout.

Cardinals Extension Talks Stall, Refuting Interest In Trading Alec Burleson

The extension talks stalled out at the GM meetings in Las Vegas. The Cardinals have already refuted the interest in trading Burleson.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the team had taken similar stances on Burleson and shortstop Masyn Winn.

Goold reported that a source from another team who was having a conversation with the Cardinals said they “quickly rejected” an inquiry about Winn. The Cardinals hold a similar response about Burleson, Goold wrote.

The Cardinals are attempting to build a contender for the long term. Their stances could still change on Winn and Burleson. If St. Louis is unable to get an extension signed, Chaim Bloom could opt to capitalize on Burleson’s value.

St. Louis was tasked with a similar problem last offseason. The clock was ticking on a Brendan Donovan decision. Whether St. Louis extended him or traded him away. Bloom opted to trade Donovan and garner a return that included Jurrangelo Cjinte and Tai Peete. If the Cardinals wanted to do the same with Burleson, they could land a solid return for the Silver Slugger.

Alec Burleson Loses Silver Slugger Race At First Base

Just a year after winning the Silver Slugger for a utility player, Burleson was in the heat of the race for the award again. This time it was at first base, and he would ultimately lose out to Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves.

This would have been Burleson’s second consecutive season with an award to take home. Instead, he goes home with a down-ballot vote for Most Valuable Player and a finalist finish for Silver Slugger.

This was Burleson’s best offensive season in his career. The highest OPS value of his career, highest home run total at 26, and a league-leading 116 RBIs.

The Cardinals have shown they would like to have Burleson around for the long term with the extension offer. However, if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement, now might be the best time to maximize his trade value with two years until he hits free agency.