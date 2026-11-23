Former St. Louis Cardinals National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt has signed with the New York Mets, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

“Sources: Paul Goldschmidt to Mets,” Murray wrote on X.

It’s a one-year, $8 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

“This is a one-year deal at $8 million, league sources said,” Sammon wrote on X.

This is a one-year deal at $8 million, league sources said. https://t.co/LXVgQHaNu1 — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 23, 2026

New York Mets Sign Paul Goldschmidt

Goldschmidt, 39, won the 2022 National League MVP award in 2022 as a member of the Cardinals.

The first baseman posted a .252/.313/.452 (111 wRC+) slash line with 18 home runs in 380 plate appearances for the New York Yankees last season. He mashed lefties in 2026, posting a .967 OPS against southpaws, and played great defense, posting +2 Defensive Runs Saved and +5 Outs Above Average in 623 1/3 innings at first base.

Looking at Paul Goldschmidt’s MLB Career

Goldschmidt is likely a future Hall of Famer. In addition to his MVP Award, Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner and five-time Silver Slugger.

Over 16 MLB seasons, Goldschmidt has posted 65.1 bWAR and a .286/.375/.501 slash line with 390 home runs and 1,284 RBI.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Goldschmidt in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.

He made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2011.

In March, 2013, Goldschmidt signed a five-year, $32 million contract extension with the Diamondbacks. It included a $14.5 million club option for 2019.

In the 2018-19 offseason, the Diamondbacks traded Goldschmidt to the Cardinals for right-hander Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, infielder Andy Young and a 2019 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.

In march 2019, Goldschmidt and the Cardinals agreed to a five-year, $130 million contract extension.

After the 2024 season, Goldschmidt signed a one-year deal with the Yankees. He re-signed with the Yankees on another one-year contract last offseason before joining the Mets this offseason.