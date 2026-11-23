ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 08: Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium on October 08, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Goldschmidt, 39, won the 2022 National League MVP award in 2022 as a member of the Cardinals.
The first baseman posted a .252/.313/.452 (111 wRC+) slash line with 18 home runs in 380 plate appearances for the New York Yankees last season. He mashed lefties in 2026, posting a .967 OPS against southpaws, and played great defense, posting +2 Defensive Runs Saved and +5 Outs Above Average in 623 1/3 innings at first base.
Looking at Paul Goldschmidt’s MLB Career
Goldschmidt is likely a future Hall of Famer. In addition to his MVP Award, Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner and five-time Silver Slugger.
Over 16 MLB seasons, Goldschmidt has posted 65.1 bWAR and a .286/.375/.501 slash line with 390 home runs and 1,284 RBI.
The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Goldschmidt in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
He made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2011.
In March, 2013, Goldschmidt signed a five-year, $32 million contract extension with the Diamondbacks. It included a $14.5 million club option for 2019.
In the 2018-19 offseason, the Diamondbacks traded Goldschmidt to the Cardinals for right-hander Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, infielder Andy Young and a 2019 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.
In march 2019, Goldschmidt and the Cardinals agreed to a five-year, $130 million contract extension.
After the 2024 season, Goldschmidt signed a one-year deal with the Yankees. He re-signed with the Yankees on another one-year contract last offseason before joining the Mets this offseason.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
St. Louis Cardinals NL MVP Signs With New York Mets