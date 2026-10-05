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St. Louis Cardinals Urged to Sign Yankees 34-Year-Old in Intriguing Move

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Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Ryan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees reacts during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals had an up-and-down 2026 season that saw them miss the playoffs.

The Cardinals finished the 2026 season with a 77-85 record and lost eight out of their final 10 games. Now, the Cardinals are preparing for what should be a busy offseason.

If the Cardinals hope to compete for a playoff spot next season, they should look to add to their roster this offseason. One clear area that could use a boost on the Cardinals’ roster is their bullpen. Because of this, they are being urged to sign a New York Yankees reliever in free agency.

St. Louis Cardinals Urged to Sign Yankees Pitcher Ryan Yarbrough

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Ryan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees fields the ball for an out in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Patrick McAvoy urged the Cardinals to sign Yankees reliever Ryan Yarbrough to strengthen their bullpen.

“Improving the bullpen should be the Cardinals’ biggest priority this offseason after blowing 30 saves this year,” McAvoy wrote. “Yarbrough is the exact type of relief pitcher you would expect the Cardinals to pursue… Similar to what the Cardinals did with JoJo Romero this season, the team could bring in a veteran left-handed reliever like Yarbrough and flip him at the trade deadline for prospects.”

With the Cardinals needing bullpen help, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a fit for Yarbrough. The 34-year-old reliever would have the potential to be a nice addition to their roster if signed. This is because he is a solid reliever who is still effective at this point in his career.

Taking a Look at Yarbrough

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 26: Ryan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees throws in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Yarbrough had a 2-1 record, a 3.69 ERA, and 49 strikeouts in 38 regular season games for the Yankees this season. This was after he posted a 3-1 record, a 4.36 ERA, and 55 strikeouts in 19 games for New York in 2025.

Yarbrough also had his best MLB season just back in 2024. In 44 games split between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, he had a 5-2 record and a 3.19 ERA. This included him posting a 2.01 ERA in his 12 appearances for Toronto that season.

With numbers like these, Yarbrough could be a nice addition for the Cardinals on a short-term deal. He would have the potential to provide more stability to St. Louis’ bullpen, which is a real need for them. Due to this, it would not be too shocking if the Cardinals pursued the 6-foot-5 righty.

In 253 career MLB games over eight seasons, Yarbrough has posted a 58-42 record, a 4.18 ERA, and 703 strikeouts. He has had a solid career and should generate plenty of interest in free agency this winter. It will be intriguing to see if the Cardinals land him.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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St. Louis Cardinals Urged to Sign Yankees 34-Year-Old in Intriguing Move

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