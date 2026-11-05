Cardinals Named Possible Fit for Former Reds 2-Time All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals have their young core set for the future, and it will soon be time for them to supplement that core. One area they could look to improve at is third base. Without Nolan Arenado, there isn’t a clear option to take the starting job, so a short-term solution via free agency might not be a bad idea.
Will Leitch of MLB.com listed a few external options that could be fits, and among them was Eugenio Suarez, who had a down season with the Cincinnati Reds and is likely looking to rebuild his value in free agency. Suarez hit 26 home runs and is a two-time All-Star, but there are some concerns after the 2026 season for the 35-year-old.
“Eugenio Suárez, St. Louis’ longtime rival with the Reds, could be a possibility if the Cardinals wanted to bet on a rebound at age 35. Could they make a big push for NPB Triple Crown winner Teruaki Sato? Perhaps, but it seems likely another team would outbid them,” Leitch wrote.
“Potential trade candidates include the Astros’ Isaac Paredes or the Yankees’ Ryan McMahon, though both have just one season left before free agency, and McMahon posted a .635 OPS this past season. So, while it’s possible the Cardinals look outside the organization for their 2026 third baseman, it’s not clear that there is anyone with the type of profile that would be an easy fit.”
Eugenio Suarez Named Fit for St. Louis Cardinals
Despite his 26 home runs, Suarez slashed just .212/.307/.433 with 74 RBI, a 0.6 WAR and a .740 OPS. An argument could be made that his power is still in good shape, and that it could be something that could boost the Cardinals’ offense in 2027.
However, it’s very important to remember that Busch Stadium is a very pitcher-friendly park and often prevents the home run ball, so he could see his power numbers go down by quite a lot if he joins the Cardinals this offseason.
To make matters worse, he hasn’t hit for a high average in quite some time, so without his power to make up for it, this might not be a good fit for the Cardinals. They’re going to need somebody who can hit for a high average if they truly want to boost their offense in a pitcher-friendly ballpark.
There are a few other external options, but somebody like Suarez might not be the best choice if they’re looking to score more runs.
Other Options Cardinals Can Pursue
In the same article, Leitch obviously lists Isaac Paredes and Ryan McMahon. Other options include Alec Bohm or Teruki Sato, but even those options seem like a reach. It might be best for the Cardinals to simply stick with the internal options that they already have. What’s out on the open market isn’t really any better than what they already have in house.
The best course of action for St. Louis is likely to pursue pitching upgrades from outside the organization instead of going for a short-term third baseman. Only time will tell.
Cardinals Named Possible Fit for Former Reds 2-Time All-Star