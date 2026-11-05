Cardinals Named Possible Fit for Former Reds 2-Time All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals have their young core set for the future, and it will soon be time for them to supplement that core. One area they could look to improve at is third base. Without Nolan Arenado, there isn’t a clear option to take the starting job, so a short-term solution via free agency might not be a bad idea.

Will Leitch of MLB.com listed a few external options that could be fits, and among them was Eugenio Suarez, who had a down season with the Cincinnati Reds and is likely looking to rebuild his value in free agency. Suarez hit 26 home runs and is a two-time All-Star, but there are some concerns after the 2026 season for the 35-year-old.

“Eugenio Suárez, St. Louis’ longtime rival with the Reds, could be a possibility if the Cardinals wanted to bet on a rebound at age 35. Could they make a big push for NPB Triple Crown winner Teruaki Sato? Perhaps, but it seems likely another team would outbid them,” Leitch wrote. “Potential trade candidates include the Astros’ Isaac Paredes or the Yankees’ Ryan McMahon, though both have just one season left before free agency, and McMahon posted a .635 OPS this past season. So, while it’s possible the Cardinals look outside the organization for their 2026 third baseman, it’s not clear that there is anyone with the type of profile that would be an easy fit.”