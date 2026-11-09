St. Louis Cardinals Interested in Reunion With World Series Champion

The St. Louis Cardinals traded away starter Dustin May and reliever JoJo Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers at the Trade Deadline in a fire sale. Those two players would win a World Series with Milwaukee, becoming key contributors.

Now, both will hit free agency. May’s market is likely cold after how he finished the year, but Romero’s could be hot.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch, the Cardinals are considering a reunion with Romero.

The left-handed reliever recorded a 3.36 ERA in 2026 between St. Louis and Milwaukee.

Should The Cardinals Bring Back Romero?

The Philadelphia Phillies drafted Romero in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Yavapai College. He debuted with Philadelphia during the COVID-shortened 2020 season with horrible results.

In 25 games over three seasons with the Phillies, Romero recorded a 7.89 ERA. Philadelphia traded him to St. Louis in exchange for utility man Edmundo Sosa in 2022.

He finished out that season with St. Louis, recording a 3.77 ERA in 15 games, a glimpse of what was to come.

In 2023, he recorded a 3.68 ERA in 27 games. The 2024 season would be his breakout year, with Romero posting a 3.36 ERA in 65 games. He followed that up with a stellar 2.07 ERA in 65 games during the 2025 season. So, over five seasons with St. Louis, Romero had a 3.07 ERA in 216 games.

He was a part of the stellar Milwaukee bullpen that dominated in the postseason. In seven playoff appearances, Romero posted a 1.13 ERA.

Entering his age-31 season, Romero should be one of the more highly sought-after free agents in this class. With his familiarity in St. Louis, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if the team seeks a reunion.

State Of the Team’s Bullpen

While the Cardinals desperately need pitching, does it make sense to add during a mini-rebuild? Riley O’Brien is set to be the closer for St. Louis again despite blowing eight saves in 2026. After O’Brien, there isn’t a clear plan for who should be the setup man.

Justin Bruihl pitched in a team-high 73 games in 2026, recording a 3.59 ERA. Gordon Graceffo pitched in 62 games with a 2.67 ERA. Both of those arms should be considered for the eighth-inning role.

However, Romero has been the more consistent and experienced arm during his career and would fit in rather nicely in the Cardinals bullpen.

George Soriano, Max Rajcic, Luis Gastelum, Hancel Rincon, Cade Winquest and Brycen Mautz, among others, will fight for roles in the bullpen.

The Cardinals bullpen was one of the worst in baseball, with a 4.51 ERA. If they reunite with Romero, they have a solid chance of improving that number.