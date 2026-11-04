LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals waves to fans during a ceremony in his honor and Yadier Molina's before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
According to my sources, the Dominican slugger Albert Pujols, who hit 703 home runs during his Major League career, will be interviewed by the Houston Astros in the coming days to fill the managerial position.
According to the information I have received, Pujols could be the ideal candidate that the Houston organization is looking for.
He finished his career with the Cardinals in 2022.
Over is career, Pujols accumulated 101.2 bWAR, 703 home runs and 2,218 RBI.
Here are Pujols’ notable career accolades:
3x MVP
Rookie of the Year
11x All-Star
2x World Series
2x Gold Glove
6x Silver Slugger
Batting Title
NLCS MVP
3x ML Player of the Year
Roberto Clemente Award winner
Pujols will be elgible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2028.
He will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
St. Louis Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Interviewing for MLB Manager Job