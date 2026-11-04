St. Louis Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Interviewing for MLB Manager Job

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols will interview for the Houston Astros‘ manager job, according to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez.

Rodriguez wrote on X:

According to my sources, the Dominican slugger Albert Pujols, who hit 703 home runs during his Major League career, will be interviewed by the Houston Astros in the coming days to fill the managerial position.

According to the information I have received, Pujols could be the ideal candidate that the Houston organization is looking for.

#AlbertPujols #Astros #Houston #MLB

Houston Astros Interviewing Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols for Managerial Vacancy

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Albert Pujolslooks on from the MLB Network set before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pujols served as the manager for Team Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Under Pujols, the DR lost to Team USA in the semifinals.

Getty SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – MARCH 03: Manager Albert Pujols of the Dominican Republic reacts during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Estadio Quisqueya on March 03, 2026 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Astros parted ways with manager Joe Espada in October. Espada served as Houston’s manager for three seasons.

The Astros also parted ways with general manager Dana Brown during the 2026 season.

Looking at Albert Pujols’ Legendary Career

Getty ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 08: Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on from the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium on October 08, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Pujols played for the Cardinals from 2001-2011.

After the 2011 season, he signed a 10-year, $240 million-guaranteed contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Getty ANAHEIM, CA – AUGUST 27: Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim looks on after flying out during the second inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium on August 27, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Angels traded Pujols to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2021 season.

He finished his career with the Cardinals in 2022.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: Albert Pujols #55 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a single during the seventh inning of Game Four of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Over is career, Pujols accumulated 101.2 bWAR, 703 home runs and 2,218 RBI.

Here are Pujols’ notable career accolades:

3x MVP

Rookie of the Year

11x All-Star

2x World Series

2x Gold Glove

6x Silver Slugger

Batting Title

NLCS MVP

3x ML Player of the Year

Roberto Clemente Award winner

Getty SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – MARCH 04: Manger Albert Pujols of the Dominican Republic speaks with the media prior to an exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers at Estadio Quisqueya on March 04, 2026 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Pujols will be elgible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2028.

He will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.