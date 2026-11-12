Cardinals’ Alec Burleson Linked to NL East Team After Career Season

The St. Louis Cardinals may not have made the playoffs this year, but there were plenty of things for the fanbase to be excited about as they now prepare for year two of their rebuild under Chaim Bloom.

One of the most exciting aspects of their season was Alec Burleson leading Major League Baseball in RBI on the heels of being named a Silver Slugger in 2025. The star first baseman hit .279/.343/.473 with an .816 OPS, 26 home runs, 116 RBI and a 3.7 WAR.

He may be a candidate for a contract extension this offseason, but there may also potentially be a chance he gets moved, as long as it’s for the right price. Pat Ragazzo of FanSided notes that Burleson’s name is one he has been hearing as a trade candidate for the New York Mets.

“One name I have heard as a potential trade target for the Mets this winter is St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson,” Ragazzo writes. “The soon to be 28-year-old is coming off the best year of his career, and is certainly a fit as an everyday first base option for the Mets.”

Alec Burleson Named Trade Fit for New York Mets After Career Year

The Mets lost Pete Alonso after the 2025 season and have yet to find somebody that can even come close to replicating those numbers. Burleson doesn’t have quite as much power as Alonso, but Citi Field is hitter-friendly, so his swing would play well in New York.

However, if the Mets want Burleson from the Cardinals, they will have to be prepared to offer some top prospects, and potentially even some major league ready starting pitching. The Cardinals are unlikely to trade Burleson unless they are blown away by an offer.

In truth, Burleson is a key part of what the Cardinals are trying to build for the future, and trading him would not be wise. If the Cardinals can get something that will help build their core for the future, then perhaps they could at least listen. But it just does not make sense for the Cardinals to move him right now.

Still, it will be interesting to see if a team can potentially give the Cardinals an offer they cannot refuse. Only then would it be worth considering for them to trade Burleson away. For now, he is being considered a key piece for the future, and it will take the best offer possible for the Cardinals to even consider it.

What the Cardinals’ Core Looks Like

Beyond Burleson, the Cardinals have a lot of key pieces that are going to be important for the future. Jordan Walker finally broke out and even won the Home Run Derby this summer, while JJ Wetherholt finished in the top three for the National League Rookie of the Year award. They also have Masyn Winn, Joshua Baez, Ivan Herrera and Leo Bernal on the roster, so the future is bright.

The glass is half full despite the team missing the postseason four consecutive years.