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MLB TRADE: St. Louis Cardinals Acquire 23-Year-Old Pitcher From Boston Red Sox

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St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 18: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Eduardo Rivera from the Boston Red Sox for right-hander Juan García, according to SoxProspects.com’s Andrew Parker.

Parker wrote on X:

Another Red Sox trade:

LHP Eduardo Rivera has been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor league RHP Juan García, I’m told.

St. Louis Cardinals Acquire Eduardo Rivera From Boston Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 26: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals chats with St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Busch Stadium on March 26, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Rivera, 23, made his MLB debut with Boston in 2026.

In four career MLB appearances, Rivera has posted a 6.30 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 10 innings.

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox - Game Two
GettyBOSTON, MA – JULY 22: Pitcher Eduardo Rivera #99 of the Boston Red Sox looks towards home after giving up a run to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of game two of the doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

García is just 18 years old.

He signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Jan. 18, 2025.

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: A detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The right-hander spent his two seasons with the Cardinals in the Dominican Summer League.

In his professional career, García has posted a 3.87 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings.

More About Eduardo Rivera

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 22: Eduardo Rivera #99 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during his MLB debut in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics selected Rivera in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Athletics released the southpaw in May 2024.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 22: Eduardo Rivera #99 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during his MLB debut in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Shortly after being released by the Athletics, Rivera signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox.

Rivera has posted a 3.56 ERA with 326 strikeouts in 267 2/3 innings over his minor-league career.

Looking at the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2026 Season

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 27: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals congratulates Leo Bernal #13 after Bernal hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Cardinals finished the season in fourth place in the National League Central.

They trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 26 games with a 77-85 record.

St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Alec Burleson #41 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with third base coach Ron ‘pop’ Warner #75 after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Cardinals lost eight of their last 10 games.

They went 38-43 at home and 39-42 on the road.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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MLB TRADE: St. Louis Cardinals Acquire 23-Year-Old Pitcher From Boston Red Sox

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