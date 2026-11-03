MLB TRADE: St. Louis Cardinals Acquire 23-Year-Old Pitcher From Boston Red Sox

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Eduardo Rivera from the Boston Red Sox for right-hander Juan García, according to SoxProspects.com’s Andrew Parker.

Parker wrote on X:

Another Red Sox trade:

LHP Eduardo Rivera has been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor league RHP Juan García, I’m told.

St. Louis Cardinals Acquire Eduardo Rivera From Boston Red Sox

Rivera, 23, made his MLB debut with Boston in 2026.

In four career MLB appearances, Rivera has posted a 6.30 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 10 innings.

García is just 18 years old.

He signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Jan. 18, 2025.

The right-hander spent his two seasons with the Cardinals in the Dominican Summer League.

In his professional career, García has posted a 3.87 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings.

More About Eduardo Rivera

The Oakland Athletics selected Rivera in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Athletics released the southpaw in May 2024.

Shortly after being released by the Athletics, Rivera signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox.

Rivera has posted a 3.56 ERA with 326 strikeouts in 267 2/3 innings over his minor-league career.

Looking at the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2026 Season

The Cardinals finished the season in fourth place in the National League Central.

They trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 26 games with a 77-85 record.

The Cardinals lost eight of their last 10 games.

They went 38-43 at home and 39-42 on the road.