ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MARCH 26: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals chats with St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Busch Stadium on March 26, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
“St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent RHP Yonewris Garcia to a minor league contract.”
“St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent RHP Keddy Roa to a minor league contract.”
Looking at New St. Louis Cardinals Right-Handed Pitcher Yonewris Garcia
Garcia was born on June 2, 2009.
He is from Dajabon, Dominican Republic.
Garcia throws and bats right-handed.
He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Looking at New St. Louis Cardinals Right-Handed Pitcher Keddy Roa
Roa was born on Aug. 31, 2009.
He is from San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.
Roa throws and bats right-handed.
He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 144 pounds.
Looking at St. Louis Cardinals’ 2026 Season
The Cardinals finished the 2026 season in fourth place in the National League Central.
St. Louis had a 77-85 record and trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 26 games.
The Cardinals lost eight of their last 10 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Sign 2 Pitchers Amid World Series