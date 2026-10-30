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St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Sign 2 Pitchers Amid World Series

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Tampa Bay Rays v St. Louis Cardinals
Getty
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MARCH 26: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals chats with St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Busch Stadium on March 26, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers won the 2026 World Series after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

Before the Brewers’ World Series win, the St. Louis Cardinals quietly announced the signings of two pitchers to minor league contracts.

St. Louis Cardinals Announce Signings of 2 Pitcher Amid World Series

Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 04: Chaim Bloom Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox watches warmups before a game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on July 04, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Cardinals signed right-handers Yonewris Garcia and Keddy Roa on Tuesday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Both pitchers are from the Dominican Republic.

Tampa Bay Rays v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 26: St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom on the field prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Busch Stadium on March 26, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

“St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent RHP Yonewris Garcia to a minor league contract.”

“St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent RHP Keddy Roa to a minor league contract.”

Looking at New St. Louis Cardinals Right-Handed Pitcher Yonewris Garcia

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: A detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Garcia was born on June 2, 2009.

He is from Dajabon, Dominican Republic.

Milwaukee Brewers v St Louis Cardinals - Game Five
GettyST LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 14: The St. Louis Cardinals and their fans celebrate their 7-1 win as fireworks are set off over the scoreboard against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on October 14, 2011 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Garcia throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Looking at New St. Louis Cardinals Right-Handed Pitcher Keddy Roa

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 04: A detail view of the St. Louis Cardinals Fourth of July hats during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Roa was born on Aug. 31, 2009.

He is from San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

Tampa Bay Rays v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 26: Fans congregate outside Busch Stadium prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day on March 26, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Roa throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 144 pounds.

Looking at St. Louis Cardinals’ 2026 Season

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 27: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals congratulates Leo Bernal #13 after Bernal hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Cardinals finished the 2026 season in fourth place in the National League Central.

St. Louis had a 77-85 record and trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 26 games.

The Cardinals lost eight of their last 10 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Sign 2 Pitchers Amid World Series

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