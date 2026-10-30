St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Sign 2 Pitchers Amid World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers won the 2026 World Series after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

Before the Brewers’ World Series win, the St. Louis Cardinals quietly announced the signings of two pitchers to minor league contracts.

St. Louis Cardinals Announce Signings of 2 Pitcher Amid World Series

The Cardinals signed right-handers Yonewris Garcia and Keddy Roa on Tuesday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Both pitchers are from the Dominican Republic.

“St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent RHP Yonewris Garcia to a minor league contract.”

“St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent RHP Keddy Roa to a minor league contract.”

Looking at New St. Louis Cardinals Right-Handed Pitcher Yonewris Garcia

Garcia was born on June 2, 2009.

He is from Dajabon, Dominican Republic.

Garcia throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Looking at New St. Louis Cardinals Right-Handed Pitcher Keddy Roa

Roa was born on Aug. 31, 2009.

He is from San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

Roa throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 144 pounds.

Looking at St. Louis Cardinals’ 2026 Season

The Cardinals finished the 2026 season in fourth place in the National League Central.

St. Louis had a 77-85 record and trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 26 games.

The Cardinals lost eight of their last 10 games.