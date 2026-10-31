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6-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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ST. LOUIS, MO - JULY 5: Tommy Pham #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals misplays a line drive against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at Busch Stadium on July 5, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox are coming off an impressive season where they reached the ALDS.

They swept the Houston Astros before losing to the Cleveland Guardians.

During the middle of the season, the White Sox picked up Tommy Pham.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “Philadelphia Phillies traded LF Tommy Pham to Chicago White Sox for cash.”

6-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Becomes Free Agent

GettyTommy Pham #21 of the Chicago White Sox walks to first base against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Pham (who is a former St. Louis Cardinals star) has now become a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LF Tommy Pham elected free agency.”

Pham finished the 2026 season with three hits, including one home run in 17 games for the New York Mets (and White Sox).

He also appeared in three playoff games for the White Sox.

GettyTommy Pham #39 of the New York Mets runs to first base during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

At 38, it will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Pham before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At Pham’s MLB Career

GettyTommy Pham #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits the ball in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 12, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Pham was picked in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the Cardinals.

He spent the first 4.5 seasons of his MLB career in St. Louis.

In 2017, Pham batted .306 with 23 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

GettyTommy Pham #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on September 4, 2017 in San Diego, California. 

Pham then had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox.

He briefly returned to the Cardinals in 2024.

Following his Cardinals reunion, Pham played for the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates (before this past season).

Looking At The Cardinals

GettyManager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

The Cardinals are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They went 77-85 in 162 games, which had them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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6-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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