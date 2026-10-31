6-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Chicago White Sox are coming off an impressive season where they reached the ALDS.

They swept the Houston Astros before losing to the Cleveland Guardians.

During the middle of the season, the White Sox picked up Tommy Pham.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “Philadelphia Phillies traded LF Tommy Pham to Chicago White Sox for cash.”

6-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Becomes Free Agent

Pham (who is a former St. Louis Cardinals star) has now become a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LF Tommy Pham elected free agency.”

Pham finished the 2026 season with three hits, including one home run in 17 games for the New York Mets (and White Sox).

He also appeared in three playoff games for the White Sox.

At 38, it will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Pham before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At Pham’s MLB Career

Pham was picked in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the Cardinals.

He spent the first 4.5 seasons of his MLB career in St. Louis.

In 2017, Pham batted .306 with 23 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

Pham then had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox.

He briefly returned to the Cardinals in 2024.

Following his Cardinals reunion, Pham played for the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates (before this past season).

Looking At The Cardinals

The Cardinals are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They went 77-85 in 162 games, which had them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.