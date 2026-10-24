Drew Rasmussen’s Wife Stevie Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers got underway Friday night, with right-hander Nick Martinez starting for the Rays and Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski taking the mound.

Tampa Bay ultimately fell short in a thrilling 3-2 Game 1 matchup, with a chance to tie the game in the ninth inning before Milwaukee sealed the win.

Now, on Saturday, the Rays will send out their ace, Drew Rasmussen, and there’s no question his biggest fans will be watching. His wife, Stevie, and their two young children will be rooting him on as he’ll make his first career World Series start.

Here are five facts about the Rasmussen family.

Drew and Stevie Met in College

The Rasmussens first met as freshmen at Oregon State University in 2014. Stevie didn’t even know Drew played baseball when they first crossed paths.

Instead, they met through mutual friends shortly after she moved onto campus. She later discovered that Drew was a high-level athlete.

However, their college years weren’t all sunshine and rainbows. From 2014 to 2018, Drew dealt with a string of injuries and underwent two Tommy John surgeries before reaching the major leagues.

They Had a Pandemic Wedding in 2020

After getting engaged in 2019, a year after graduating from Oregon State, the couple tied the knot in 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They married in Portland, Oregon, but had to modify their plans and hold a much smaller ceremony than they originally expected.

Stevie was born and raised in Oregon, while Drew is from Puyallup, Washington, and grew up in Spokane.

Rasmussen Missed a Game This Season for His Daughter’s Birth

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Rhett, in September 2022, two years after getting married.

In early April this year, Drew stepped away from the Rays to be with his family for the birth of their daughter, Miller.

Drew and Stevie Are Very Active in Charitable Work

Since Drew’s major league career took off, he and Stevie have made significant contributions to charitable organizations together.

They work closely with The Children’s Dream Fund, a Tampa Bay organization that helps children battling life-threatening illnesses fulfill their dreams.

Stevie has also become a regular at the Rays on the Runway charity event, which gives children undergoing long-term hospital treatment a chance to step away from their routines, dress up and walk the runway alongside Rays players, including Drew.

Rasmussen Recently Praised His Wife Ahead of the World Series

Ahead of the World Series, Rasmussen praised his wife for everything she does, calling her a “rock star.”

“She does all of that flawlessly,” Drew said. “I mean, she’s a rock star. It’s incredible what she does, day in and day out. She doesn’t expect any credit, but she deserves it all.”