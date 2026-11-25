The Tampa Bay Rays have had a pretty quiet start to the offseason.

Yet, when noting that they lost in the World Series this year, it would not be surprising if they looked to add multiple new players this offseason.

Now, with the MLB offseason heating up, Tampa Bay has signed a former New York Yankees pitcher.

Tampa Bay Rays Sign Former Yankees Pitcher

A former Yankees pitcher is heading to Florida.

This is because the Tampa Bay Rays have signed former New York pitcher Alexander Cornielle to a minor league contract.

“Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent RHP Alexander Corneille to a minor league contract,” MLB.com reported.

Cornielle signing with the Rays comes roughly three weeks after he elected free agency. Now, after spending some time with the Yankees organization, he is heading to Tampa Bay.

Looking at Cornielle

Cornielle made his MLB debut for the Yankees during the 2026 season against the Baltimore Orioles on Sep. 25.

In one inning pitched for the Yankees, he allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out two batters. This would be his only appearance for New York in 2026.

Cornielle had a strong year in the minors in 2026, though. In 21 games split between the FCL Yankees, Single-A Tampa, Double-A Somerset, and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he posted a 5-6 record, a 3.39 ERA, and 89 strikeouts.

Now, Cornielle will be looking to take a step forward in his development with the Rays. This is a low-risk move for Tampa Bay. It will be intriguing to see if he can make their MLB roster from here.