Rays May Make Surprising Drew Rasmussen Decision

The Tampa Bay Rays may make a surprising decision on Drew Rasmussen, who heads into his final season of club control.

Rasmussen, the Rays‘ ace, will make $20 million next season in the final season of his Rays contract before he becomes a free agent.

As Tampa Bay typically does with their impending free agents, there have been suggestions that the Rays could trade Rasmussen before he leaves in free agency.

But instead, it appears that Tampa Bay may try to extend their ace.

Rays Might Extend Drew Rasmussen

According to The Athletic, the Rays are considering offering Rasmussen a contract extension.

“It is reasonable to assume that the Rays could soon approach Rasmussen, 31, about an extension. Rasmussen is a special case for the Rays. The club drafted him 31st overall in 2017 but declined to sign him after learning he would need his second Tommy John surgery. Team officials continued to follow him closely after the Milwaukee Brewers grabbed him in the sixth round the following year, then acquired him in May 2021 as part of the Willy Adames trade. The relationship between the parties continued even after Rasmussen underwent a third major elbow operation, an internal brace procedure in July 2023. The Rays, despite Rasmussen’s medical history, signed him to a two-year guarantee in January 2025.”

Drew Rasmussen Set to Make Rays History

With a $20 million contract for 2027, Rasmussen is set to make Rays history as the player with the highest single-season salary in the club’s history.

That’s exactly why there have been so many rumors linking the Rays to potentially dealing Rasmussen away, as they typically do not like to pay their players these kinds of giant salaries, and $20 million per season certainly counts as a huge salary for the cost-conscious Rays.

At the same time, with a potential salary cap floor looming, the Rays will have to spend money on some of their players, so their thinking could be that, if we have to spend money, why not do it for our staff ace?

There’s still a long baseball offseason ahead, but don’t be surprised if the Rays sign Rasmussen long-term.