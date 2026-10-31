Rays Make Decision on Drew Rasmussen

The Tampa Bay Rays have exercised their club option on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen for the upcoming season.

Rasmussen is one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, and the Rays will have him back in their rotation next season, barring an offseason trade.

Rays Pick Up Option On Drew Rasmussen

Per Rays reporter Marc Topkin, the Rays have picked up their club option worth $20 million to bring Rasmussen back for 2027.

“#Rays announce they have exercised their option on RH Drew Rasmussen, which is for $20 million,” Topkin wrote on his X.

Drew Rasmussen Is an Ace

Rasmussen is one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball, and he is coming off another strong year as the ace of the Rays’ starting pitching staff.

Rasmussen was 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 30 starts for the Rays while also being named an All-Star in the American League for the second straight season.

He just finished up his seventh season in MLB, with parts of six seasons for the Rays and parts of two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Overall, he is a very good pitcher, and the $20 million salary for 2027 is a steal should the Rays keep him on their roster, which they really should unless they need to cut payroll again.

Even though the Rays made it all the way to the World Series this year, ultimately losing 4-1 in the seven-game series to the aforementioned Brewers, they are typically one of the lowest-spending teams in MLB and always look to save money whenever they can.

The Rays did lose one of their starters when Nick Martinez turned down his mutual option, leaving at least one spot in their rotation open next year.

But Rasmussen is a superior pitcher, and the Rays will have him under control for at least one more season.

However, a trade cannot be ruled out, because as great a pitcher as he is, the Rays may feel like $20 million to pay one player is too much.

So, we’ll see what the offseason holds for the Rays and Rasmussen, but for now at least, he’s with Tampa Bay.