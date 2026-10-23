Junior Caminero’s Wife Francesca & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Junior Caminero is a superstar third baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays who has arrived on the biggest stage in baseball, the World Series.

He has been supported along the way by his family, his wife Francesca and his baby daughter who will soon turn 1 year old.

Caminero is one of the most pivotal parts of the Rays’ hopes of winning their first-ever World Series. To conquer the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay will need Caminero’s home run swing to carry the day.

The clinching game of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians featured a Caminero home run off the left field foul pole that he followed by taking a 38-second route around the bases with plenty of celebrating along the way.

The Rays, and Caminero’s family, would sure love to see more of that.

Here’s what you need to know about Caminero’s support system:

1. Junior Caminero’s Wife Joined Baseball Journey

Junior Caminero was well on the way to superstardom when he got engaged to his wife, Francesca.

They were engaged in November 2024, but not a lot of details are known about when they met or how long they were together before that.

Francesca and Junior welcomed a child together in 2025.

2. Junior Caminero’s Daughter Was Born After 2025 Season

Junior Caminero and his wife Francesca announced the birth of their first child in November 2025, after that MLB season ended.

Their daughter’s name is Valentina. There was a cute gender reveal to announce they were having a girl.

Above, there she is pictured celebrating with Junior after the Rays won the ALCS.

3. Junior Caminero Loves Being a Girl Dad

Junior Caminero spoke earlier this year about his role as a “girl dad.”

“This is my support every single day,” Caminero told Us Weekly. “She’s too young. [She] don’t know nothing in baseball right now… When I come home to my house, we have a room for my baby, and we play a little bit with the ball. That’s the best.”

Sounds like Caminero already has Valentina on her way to being an athlete, too.

4. Junior Caminero’s Brother Is Named After Yankees Manager

Caminero knew a lot about the Yankees growing up, and when his younger brother was born, he suggested Girardi as the name.

As in Yankees manager Joe Girardi:

When he was six years old in 2009, Junior Caminero suggested to name his new younger brother “Girardi” because of Yankees manager Joe Giardi His family agreed and named him Girardi Did Caminero, whose favorite player as a kid was Alex Rodriguez, grow up a big Yankees fan? “Not necessarily. In that moment, the Yankees were really popular, especially with the Boston-New York rivalry. I watched a lot of games in the Dominican, whoever was on. In that moment, it was the Yankees. I was just watching baseball at that point.” — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 2, 2026

That’s quite the ironic outcome.

5. Junior Caminero Grew Up Dreaming Of This

Junior Caminero, growing up in the Dominican Republic, never imagined anything else.

“For me, baseball is my everything, my life. This is a dream come true for me,” Caminero told Us Weekly. “As a young kid, we dreamed of this. Now everybody knows me, and I thank God for the work put in every single day. I play for the best team in the American League right now. That’s always been the goal.”

He’s now four wins away from a World Series title.